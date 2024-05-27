Aditi Rao Hydari looks like Belle of the Ball in pastel pink Avaro Figlio gown at Cannes 2024

The talented actress Aditi Rao Hydari is on a winning streak, capturing hearts both on and off screen. She recently enthralled fans with her riveting portrayal of Bibbojaan in the web series Heeramandi, and now, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, she has made a lasting impression.

A familiar face at Cannes, Aditi Rao Hydari once again dazzled fans with her exquisite sense of style. The Heeramandi actress raised the bar for red carpet splendour with her recent ensemble. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit, which is nothing short of spectacular.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Cannes outfit

Aditi Rao Hydari infuses every occasion she graces with a hint of majesty thanks to her regal background and natural grace. The actress is from the royal family and her refined sense of style is evident in every outfit she chooses, whether it's an elegant gown or a traditional saree.

The Rockstar actress shared her stunning pictures in a breathtaking pastel pink gown by Avaro Figlio. Her one shoulder gown was adorned with intricate detailing and featured a structured bodice that accentuated the actress’ slender frame, while the voluminous skirt cascaded gracefully, forming a fascinating silhouette. The enormous flouncy train of the gown gave it a grandiose touch that complimented her royal demeanour to perfection.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s accessories and glam

She paired her gown with stunning blue heels from Malone Souliers, which added a pop of colour to her look, elevating the entire outfit. However, it wasn’t just her choice of footwear that stood out; her accessories, including diamond and dainty silver rings, added a touch of sparkle and glamour. For her makeup, the Wazir actress opted for a soft pink palette with rosy cheeks and pink lipstick that perfectly complemented her gown. Sleek eyeliner enhanced her eyes with femininity and grace, while mascara-laden lashes and feathered brows framed her face beautifully, adding an element of drama to her look.

In a departure from the conventional, Aditi chose to leave her hair unkempt, embracing a more relaxed and effortless hairstyle and she looked nothing short of a princess.

In the world of fashion, Aditi Rao Hydari is a force to be reckoned with. The actress was seen in an exquisite Avaro Figlio gown at the Cannes Film Festival, creating one of those unforgettable fashion moments. It left a distinct mark in people’s minds, defining what true style means today.

