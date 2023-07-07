Aditi Rao Hydari looks serene as she pays homage to Audrey Hepburn in timeless white gown by John Paul Ataker

Aditi Rao Hydari is an enigma, she is laden with confidence, talent, style, and of course, beauty. Her style evolution and development is a true source of inspiration for everyone. She went from simplistic and minimalistic to simply magical with the power of fashion. It’s hard not to fall for her elegance and beauty, isn’t it? The Hey Sinamika actress recently captivated the fashion world as she stunned Instagram with pictures of herself in a stunning white gown, channeling the elegance and grace reminiscent of the legendary Audrey Hepburn.

Adorned in a timeless and extravagant creation by the legendary designer, John Paul Ataker, the Padmaavat actress exuded a serene aura that showcased her innate beauty and impeccable fashion sense. So, without further ado, let’s delve into the details of her mesmerizing look that pays homage to the iconic Hollywood star.

Aditi Rao Hydari looks serene in an incomparable white gown

The Maha Samudram actress’ choice of attire for the photo shoot was a clear nod to the iconic Audrey Hepburn, whose timeless style has left an indelible mark on the fashion industry. Audrey, known for her impeccable fashion sense and refined elegance, continues to inspire generations of fashion enthusiasts. Aditi’s decision to pay homage to this timeless icon reflects her own appreciation for classic beauty and style. She wore an exquisite white gown by renowned designer John Paul Ataker, who is celebrated for his ability to create masterpieces that combine sophistication with contemporary design elements.

The serene white gown featured clean lines, a fitted bodice, and a mid-length, flowing skirt that added a touch of ethereal charm. The simplicity of the design allowed the Psycho actress’ natural beauty to take center stage, reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn’s iconic style philosophy. In this stunning creation, Aditi Rao Hydari unveiled the timeless appeal of a white gown, an enduring symbol of grace and elegance. The pristine white hue exuded an aura of purity and sophistication, perfectly complementing Aditi’s radiant complexion. John Paul Ataker’s meticulous craftsmanship was evident in every detail of the gown. From the expert tailoring that flattered Aditi’s figure to the carefully chosen fabrics, the gown epitomized sartorial excellence. The intricate details, such as delicate embellishments and subtle textures, added depth and visual interest to the ensemble, elevating it into a work of art.

This magical ensemble also came with a heavy price tag worth Rs. 4,50,795, approximately. The Bhoomi actress further paired it with simple white sheer gloves and statement earrings from Soni Sapphire. Meanwhile, her hair was elegantly swept back in a classic updo, allowing her facial features to shine. The Murder 3 actress’ makeup was kept fresh and natural, highlighting her flawless complexion and emphasizing her striking features with a classic red lip, it matched perfectly with the outfit. We’re simply obsessed with how magical she looks, aren’t you?

Aditi’s appearance is a reminder that true beauty transcends time and leaves an everlasting impression. With her serene and ethereal presence, Aditi effortlessly channeled the grace and elegance of Audrey Hepburn, solidifying her status as a fashion influencer. The mesmerizing appearance of this outfit will be remembered as an ode to the enduring allure of classic fashion, forever and beyond.

What did you think of this outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

