Aditi Rao Hydari’s fashion looks have always hit the mark. The Heeramandi actress is a true-blue fashionista, who always makes her fans go ‘wow’ with her unique fashion choices. After all, it’s quite hard not to fall for the deadly combination of Bibbojaan’s charm and confidence that makes everyone swoon!

She recently wore a stylish yet simplistic ensemble for her vacation with bae Siddharth Suryanarayan in Munich. It’s such a chic look that deserves to be talked about. So, what’s the wait for? Let’s zoom in and check out the Padmaavat actress’ stylish ensemble to get inspired by Aditi Rao Hydari’s vacation-friendly style.

Aditi Rao Hydari slayed in a stylish and modern ensemble

Aditi Rao Hydari always knows just how to carry her unique ensembles with confidence and charm, inspiring fashionistas around the globe. The exceptional ensemble was no exception. Designed at Lovebirds, the fit featured a stylish red and white-colored printed knit co-ord set, which looked amazing on the diva’s frame.

The cotton set also came with an expensive price tag of Rs. 28,900. But frankly, the stylish pick is totally worth the price, don’t you agree? Further, the classy red-based set featured a sleeveless long top with a rather sophisticated round neckline and broad straps.

The Delhi-6 actress’ pick also had a comfortably chic silhouette that had a slight androgynous vibe. The Rockstar actress further paired her top with matching high-waisted pants.

They offer both comfort and style to the whole fit, exuding a laid-back and effortless vibe, which is perfect for casual outings with your bae or lounging around during your upcoming vacation.

Her look was layered with a contrasting light blue long coat to beat the windy weather in Munich. This set ticked all the boxes of a perfect, versatile and easy-breezy addition that a vacation outfit needs to be.

But that’s not all, the Bhoomi actress also completed her outfit with matching white sneakers. They gave a sporty and well-thought-out edge to her ensemble. The shoes also added to the modern Gen-Z vibe of the whole outfit.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s accessories and glam picks

Aditi’s look was not just about the fashion picks but also about her accessories and make-up which helped perfect the whole vibe. The Wazir actress chose simple and delicate droplet earrings to complement her laid-back set.

In terms of make-up, Aditi wore a rosy blush. Given the season of tints, she wore a beautiful pink lip tint.

Hydari’s dark tresses were parted in the middle. The luscious locks were styled into an elegant, sleek and straight hairstyle. It framed her face, giving a rather chill but polished finish to her easy-breezy vacation-ready ensemble.

Every single detail of Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfit and makeup was just flawless. Her impeccable style proves that simplicity can also be stunning.

So, what did you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

