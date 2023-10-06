Aditi Rao Hydari radiates monochromatic richness in THIS strapless top with elegant train and black pants

Bollywood’s list of fashionistas in the industry is very long but if there’s one diva who shines through as a beacon of fashion-forward inspiration, it’s Aditi Rao Hydari. The exceptional Psycho actress is known for her ability to always wow and inspire everyone with her fashionable choices and perfect looks. In fact, a lot of her magical and dreamy looks have left people wanting more, even on a global scale. This was true for the Padmaavat actress’ recent monochromatic ensemble as well. Isn’t it hard not to fall for the deadly combination of her fashionable sensibilities and radiant smile?

So, why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at the exceptionally stylish The Legend of Michael Mishra actress’ monochromatic magic?

Aditi Rao Hydari looked stylish in a black-and-white ensemble

The talented London Paris New York actress was recently seen wearing a stylish black and white outfit which featured a white off-shoulder, corset-like top with a rather body-hugging fit that helped the diva flaunt her toned frame. This top, from Solace London, also had a graceful floor-length train attached to it, which cascaded behind the actress as she walked with poise, confidence, and pure charm. The stylish Delhi-6 actress further decided to pair this with a contrasting pair of black ankle-length formal pants with a comfortable straight fit.

The talented Rockstar actress decided to finish off her look with classic black pumps from none other than Christian Louboutin, to match her black formal pants. The Bhoomi actress’ stylist, Sanam Ratansi, also carefully selected the accessories to go with her look that featured a crystal encrusted layered choker from Joolry with matching earrings, ear cuff, and super classy rings from Ayana Silver Jewellery. These add the much-needed bling to the ensemble thereby, upping its glam quotient.

Now, let’s talk about the talented Murder 3 actress’ hair and makeup game, which was on fleek. The talented Wazir actress opted to leave her hair open and style it into a sleek straightened look which perfectly framed the diva’s gorgeous face and beautifully cascaded down her shoulder. On the other hand, The Girl On The Train actress’ makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eyeshadow, the perfect blush, contour, and highlighter, as well as a timeless bold red lipstick totally complemented and elevated her entire ensemble. We’re obsessed.

So, what did you think of the talented Sardar Ka Grandson actress’ outfit? Would you like to recreate it? Share your thoughts with us, now!

