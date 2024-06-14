Aditi Rao Hydari rocks her off-duty look with gumboots; take cues for monsoon fashion

A frill here, a flounce there, colorful maxis to button-down denim shirts with billowing sleeves to relaxed tees, if you wish to lean towards the boho chic aesthetic, you know who to closely follow.

Embracing free-spirited dressing once more, Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted running errands in a laid-back tee paired effortlessly with gym shorts. Of course, while we may appear a bit disheveled if we had to wear this look, the actor radiates a carefree and cool vibe as she carries it well.

Aditi Rao Hydari makes a (literal) statement

Whether it is Rihanna’s recent flaunting vintage Peacock Papers tee or Paris Hilton’s “Stop Being Desperate’ slogan tees, their fashion sense is a cherished mode of self-expression.

Ever seen 'Who run the world?' scribbled somewhere? Allow us to tell you that it is girls who do. Regardless of whether you are a Beyoncé fan or not, one thing remains undeniable: girls run the world, just as the singer belts out in her iconic song.

And if Aditi Rao Hydari meant to point towards herself wittily, we don’t mind either, because she is running the cool, comfy, casual department.

A low-slung, slouchy bag for the girl on the go

The actor was seen carrying a messenger bag perfect for slinging over the shoulder and heading out with ease. With the ability to pack your entire life inside, a bag like this is the one you want to carry to give any outfit a casual, nonchalant feel.

Rain-proof shoes can be a stylish accessory to wear

Are you ready for the rains? Whoever said rain-proofing yourself means sacrificing style clearly wasn't paying attention to all the available options around them. For her look, Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out in footwear that resembles the cowboy boot at first glance, look carefully and they are just gumboots for fool-proof wet-weather styling.

