Aditi Rao Hydari shines like molten gold in her regal silk lehenga by Raw Mango

Aditi Rao Hydari is a Bollywood diva whose style and fashion from everyday looks to the Cannes red carpet, have been stealing our hearts. The Padmaavat actress has consistently been a fashion icon, effortlessly embracing traditional and contemporary styles.

Keeping in trend with this, the gorgeous Hey Sinamika actress, left everyone mesmerized with her recent ethnic look adorned in a gorgeous ensemble by Raw Mango. With her innate grace and elegance, she resembled molten gold as she effortlessly donned this exquisite attire. Let’s take a closer look at her gorgeous outfit.

Aditi Rao Hydari looks golden in her recent ethnic ensemble

The renowned fashion label, Raw Mango, is celebrated for its impeccable craftsmanship and timeless designs. Aditi’s outfit showcased their artistry, blending tradition with contemporary appeal. The ensemble featured a glorious golden hue that accentuated her radiant complexion and brought forth an ethereal charm. The outfit comprised a regal silk lehenga, carefully handwoven with intricate motifs. The shimmering golden threads intertwined with lustrous zari work added a touch of opulence. Aditi’s choice of draping showcased her style versatility, with the pleats elegantly cascading down her frame.

This glorious look made it quite clear that the Padmaavat actress loves silk sarees, glorious Kanjeevarams, simple cotton suit sets, or elegant designer lehengas. The plain gold blouse accompanying the saree was a testament to Raw Mango’s attention to detail. It boasted a modern yet traditional design and, the ensemble harmoniously blended contemporary sensibilities with the essence of Indian heritage. She accessorized the outfit with statement gold jhumkis, a delicate neckpiece, and beautiful gold bangles from Amrapali Jewels. Meanwhile, Aditi’s flawless makeup enhanced her natural beauty, with a soft eyeshadow palette highlighting her eyes. The subtle glow on her cheeks and a nude lip shade perfectly complemented the rich golden hue of her outfit we’re totally in love, aren’t you?

As soon as the pictures made their way over to social media, both, other stars as well as the followers and fans of the Murder 3 actress made their way onto the same to shower her with their love and compliments. It makes sense because she looks beyond amazing, doesn’t she? It’s hard not to fall for her smile. So, what did you think of her outfit? Would you wear something like this to a formal event? Comment below to share your views with us.

