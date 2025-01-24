Aditi Rao Hydari strikes a perfect festive chord in a dazzling silver and gold sharara set worth Rs 2,28,000

If anyone can carry ethnic charm to the very top, it is Aditi Rao Hydari without opposition. And just when we thought she could go no higher, her stylist, Sanam Ratansi, dropped some more bombs on us with a silver sharara set that screams royal vibes. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Aditi burned up our screens thanks to her stylist, Sanam Ratansi, who teased a look that was perfect for a royal durbar. She wore an outfit from the racks of Seema Gujral. At the heart of the look was a stunning strappy kurta embellished with silver and gold crystals and sequin embroidery. The delicate handiwork glittered like stars, further enhanced by a well-made round neckline trimmed with golden crystals.

And can we discuss the matching sharara pants? The elegant, flowing silhouette was painstakingly embroidered to match the kurta—an exemplary lesson in ethnic glam that exude poise and beauty.

But that is not where it ended. With a gorgeously embroidered dupatta adorned with crystal borders, the Padmavat actress draped herself beautifully. The dupatta added an extra touch of drama to what was already a regal festive outfit because, when serving royalty, more is more, darling. Her sharara is worth Rs. 2,28,000.

The real showstoppers, though, are the accessories and the glam. Aditi Rao Hydari opted for heavy golden jhumkas, perfectly balancing the elaborate detailed work of her outfit. Her makeup was kept simple and nude, allowing her skin to shine. With her dewy skin, signature arched brows, and blush well-matched to her face, she looked effortlessly radiant. She kept her eyes subtle yet charming with a wash of nude eyeshadow, mascara-defined lashes, and a nude-brown lip shade to finish.

Her hair? It was worn open, of course—because when you are Aditi Rao Hydari, you don't need to reach for elaborate styles to slay. The simplicity of her open hair added an effortless charm to her royal look, making it feel timeless and modern at the same time.

Whether it’s a wedding, a festive gathering, or just a moment to be romanced, this look is pure inspiration. Aditi's silver sharara set is proof that all you need is a little shimmer, a statement piece suitable for any assembly, and perfect nude makeup to steal the show.

