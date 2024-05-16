Aditi Rao Hydari urf Heeramandi's Bibbojaan is making summer afternoons look better in her floral skirt and shirt ensemble

Aditi Rao Hydari is on a roll. The actress is winning hearts with her captivating portrayal of Bibbojaan in the highly acclaimed series Heeramandi. The talented actress has been receiving heaps of praise for her compelling performance, adding another feather to her cap.

Beyond the screen, Aditi always dresses to the nines, and her latest appearance outside a café has once again sparked a frenzy among fashion enthusiasts.

As the days are growing longer, it’s time to revamp your wardrobes with breezy and stylish summer outfits, and if you are also looking forward to doing the same, look no further than Aditi’s latest attire. Let’s break down her latest look for you.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest look

Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted out and about in the city dressed in a sage green outfit featuring a long skirt paired with a similar shirt. Her voluminous and flowy tiered long skirt flowed elegantly and featured floral prints in shades of white. She paired it with a collared button-down shirt with full sleeves neatly tucked inside the skirt with similar hues and floral prints, creating a harmonious look. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The floral prints, combined with a sage green hue, gave her look a touch of whimsy. The shirt provided an elegant touch, while the skirt gave a relaxed vibe to the ensemble. Overall, the coordinated color scheme evoked a sense of freshness and created a visually pleasing look.

Advertisement

Aditi’s accessories and glam

Aditi Rao Hydari’s ensemble was beautifully complemented by her choice of accessories and make-up. Sporting a pair of golden hoop earrings, she added a subtle yet stylish accent to her sage green outfit, elevating her ensemble.

Her make-up exuded a natural and radiant glow, which perfectly enhanced her features without overpowering the delicate aesthetic of her outfit. The Wazir actress opted for a nude palette with soft, earthy tones that accentuated her complexion. She opted for berry-toned lips, and to further enhance her beauty, her cheeks were slightly flushed with a touch of blush, imparting a radiant glow. Her skin appeared luminous, reflecting the inherent beauty she is known for.

Aditi finished off her appearance by wearing her hair loose and letting her gorgeous hair fall over her shoulders. Her outfit was enhanced by the loose hair, which gave her a relaxed yet stylish vibe that complemented her entire look.

To sum this up, her sage green outfit showcased her impeccable fashion sense and also gave us cues on how to embrace muted hues with floral prints in our wardrobe choices.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala looks too cool for school in black jacket and denim jeans as she jets for Cannes 2024