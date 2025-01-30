Aditi Rao Hydari vs Malaika Arora Fashion Face-Off: Who styled the denim jumpsuit better?

Presenting the denim jumpsuit, ready to claim its position right there in the limelight, and who better than Bollywood's fashion divas giving it an extra edge: Aditi Rao Hydari and Malaika Arora! Spotted in town sporting their very own interpretation of the denim jumpsuits, and, well, let's just say they gave us heavy style inspiration. Let us see who wore it better.

Always elegant and casual, Aditi Rao Hydari was recently spotted in a denim jumpsuit by Ani Clothing, which she made into a versatile day-to-night outfit. The loose yet tailored vibe of dusky blue lightweight denim, sleeveless, and wide-leg flares gave this outfit a lot of character, too, with gold-button detailing. Under it, a crisp white shirt with full sleeves added a preppy touch. Some glamour was added with golden hoops and casual soft waves, while makeup was left in dewy freshness. Aditi shows how to glam it up in denim effortlessly, be it for brunch or a night out.

Malaika Arora went the cool denim jumpsuit route, and we are totally loving it. She stepped out in a full-sleeve denim overalls with functional pockets and collar detailing. Serving us some cool-girl vibes! With baggy pants cinched at the waist, the overall look retained a comfortable structure, topped off by an added sporty twist in the form of a black cap. Only a sleek black purse was used for accessories so that the jumpsuit could talk. She finally tied her hair up in a messy bun, applied minimal makeup, and rounded off that effortless chic vibe. Malaika’s denim jumpsuit look is so on point for a day running errands or casual hangouts; truly, denim is versatile!

Advertisement

In conclusion, Aditi Rao Hydari and Malaika Arora have demonstrated that denim jumpsuits can be styled in chic, contrasting ways. Aditi embraced a sophisticated and polished look with her jumpsuit, while Malaika added a sporty twist, choosing a more relaxed, street-style approach with a black cap and minimalist adornments.

Whether it be the demure elegance of Aditi or the casual coolness of Malaika, both vivaciously prove that a denim jumpsuit is a must-have versatile piece in any forward-thinking fashionista's wardrobe.