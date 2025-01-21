Aditi Rao Hydari Vs Triptii Dimri Fashion Face-Off: Who styled the white blazer dress better?

Fashion face-offs are always interesting things to note, and the latest one between Aditi Rao Hydari and Triptii Dimri is no exception! The two stunning actresses put each other in the spotlight recently by wearing a similar white blazer dress, giving us the chance to compare not just the two but their styles and how they styled this versatile outfit. Let's take a closer look at these two dresses.

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri is a living example of how little work can still create a big impression. She looked stunning in a white blazer dress. She looked elegant and confident in her double-breasted white blazer dress. The structured silhouette, paired with tan heels, created a sleek and polished appearance, while the contrast of the crisp white dress and warm shoes was simply harmonious.

Her makeup was subtle with pink lips, while accessories were at a minimum, but statement studs only added to the look without overwhelming it. Such a stunning and minimalist ensemble blends sophistication with simplicity, making Triptii’s version of the white blazer dress a must-wear holiday-style inspiration.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked elegant wearing a white double-breasted blazer dress featuring sharp notch lapels, flap pockets, and structured shoulders with a tailored formal look. Coupled with the classic black heels, the style was classy yet powerful.

Advertisement

The Heeramandi actress’s makeup was understated yet stylish, showcasing nude lips, soft brown smokey eyes, rosy cheeks, and gently shaped brows. She finished her look with a sleek low ponytail, giving it a refined finish. This simple yet striking take on the classic white blazer dress highlights Aditi's talent for making timeless fashion look effortlessly elegant.

Who Wore It Best?

Both Aditi and Triptii Dimri brought their own unique flair to this white blazer dress, making it difficult to pick a favorite. Aditi’s elegant, minimalistic approach to the outfit is ideal for those who appreciate timeless sophistication, while Triptii’s youthful twist injects a fun energy into the same piece. Whether you lean towards Aditi's soft elegance or the Animal actress’s vibrant boldness, both actresses excelled in this fashion showdown!

Ultimately, it is down to individual style, and both Aditi and Triptii showed off a white blazer dress inscribed in their own mannerisms setting the tone to represent their personality. What are your thoughts? Who do you think wore it best? Tell us what you think!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone vs Tamannaah Bhatia fashion face-off: Who styled Gauri & Nainika floral dress better?