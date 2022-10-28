Aditi Rao Hydari's 5 elegant looks in saree that are a bridal trousseau must-have

Trust Aditi Rao Hydari to make her every saree look stand out without looking over the top. An actor, singer and trained dancer, Aditi equally loves fashion. Her style statement is all about keeping it elegant, graceful and minimal. When it comes to sarees and ethnic looks, Aditi's sartorial choices are on-point. She has experimented with variations of traditional silhouettes but her love for sarees doesn't change. Today on Aditi Rao Hydari's 36th birthday, here's a look at her best 5 saree looks that are perfect to buy for a bridal trousseau or even for a Roka ceremony or wedding reception. Clearly, her wardrobe is full of six yards that exude regality like no other.

In Raw Mango



Styled by Eka Lakhani, Aditi wore this classic sheer organza and plain silk saree at a pre-release event of Mani Ratnam's PS1. Featuring a border and small floral butis embroidered on the saree, the actress teamed six-yard with Varanasi silk brocade blouse with a weave that is inspired by the floral patterns of Persian carpets.



In Gaurang Shah



Trust Aditi Rao Hydari to level up your classic saree game. The stunner pulled off this silk traditional saree with utmost grace and elegance. She teamed this red beauty with a multi-coloured blouse in yellow, green and red brocade. Letting her saree do all the talking, Aditi Rao Hydari completed her look with minimal makeup, and red lip colour and left her hair middle-parted open. A choker was another highlight of her ensemble.



In vintage look



In Aditi Rao Hydari's words, vintage is eternally relevant! For one of the events, Aditi decided to go retro in a black Raw Mango sari paired with an organza 3/4th sleeve blouse. She styled her hair short in soft curls giving a perfect vintage look. Contoured cheeks, a bindi and pink lip colour.



In an orange-hued chiffon



Aditi oozes elegance in an orange-hued chiffon saree which she teamed it with a multi-hued striped blouse. If you are planning to get married anytime soon, Aditi Rao Hydari's this look in an orange saree gives the right cues on how to look your best on special days. A heavy neckpiece with matching jhumka earrings rounded off her look. She tied her hair in a neat bun and completed the look with bindi and dewy makeup.



In Punit Balana

