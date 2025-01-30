Aditi Rao Hydari's dinner date look with husband Siddharth proves denim jumpsuits are NOT out of style yet

Aditi Rao Hydari is here to serve a masterclass in elegance. She effortlessly blends grace with modern charm, and her latest look proves she’s the queen of timeless fashion. She knows exactly how to pair her outfits, serving as a style guide with each of her appearances. Dressed in a denim jumpsuit and white shirt, the actress stepped out for a dinner date night with her husband, showing she was clearly out to steal hearts. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

Aditi Rao Hydari adds a classy twist to her denim outfit. The sleeveless denim fit featured button details at the front, a cinched waist that highlighted her well-maintained figure, and flared bottoms ensuring easy movement. Along with jeans, tops, skirts, and shirts, it’s time to add cool jumpsuits to the wardrobe. They can be effortlessly worn on their own and styled perfectly with other ensembles—just like Aditi did!

The Heeramandi actress paired her denim jumpsuit with a white shirt. The collar details and half-sleeves added a bossy touch to her appearance. If you're tired of the same old jumpsuit look and want to try something fresh, take some inspiration from the style icon herself. Pair it with a shirt and see how it elevates your overall appearance.

As for her styling, she went for a minimalist approach, accessorizing with hoop earrings and rings to amp up the look. Her accessories were simple yet perfect for casual outings, shopping trips, meet-ups, and more.

Advertisement

The glow on her face was irresistible. The actress flaunted her flawless complexion with minimal makeup, showcasing a radiant soft base, perfectly blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick that completed her look to perfection.

Her hair was left open, parted in the middle, perfectly framing her face. Ready to own the night, the actress completed her ensemble with a pair of white shoes.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a denim jumpsuit and shirt proves that a style statement doesn’t need to be fancy. Casual, cool, and effortless—that’s what her latest appearance screams.

Girls, if you’re bored with your old clothes, why not revive them by pairing them the right way? Bookmark Aditi’s look—it’s all you need for a standout casual style.

What do you think of this Aditi Rao Hydari look? Let us know in the comments below!