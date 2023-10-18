Airport Aesthetic: Mrunal Thakur goes for a comfortable denim-on-denim ensemble with Rs. 2,62,160 Gucci bag

Step into the world of airport glamour as the dazzling Bollywood sensation, Mrunal Thakur took flight in a mesmerizing denim-on-denim ensemble. It was both comfortable and classy. With her innate sense of style and the spotlight's constant focus, the Hi Papa actress effortlessly redefined airport fashion, while making a case for the sheer supremacy of natural beauty. It’s quite safe to say that the stylish diva’s ensemble was a captivating journey through fashion, elegance, and individuality. Don’t you agree?

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s delve into the details of her trendy yet cozy attire, examine her choice of accessories, and even explore her natural beauty as we unravel the essence of the Toofan actress’ airport aesthetic.

Mrunal Thakur looked simply stylish in an all-denim outfit

The Sita Ramam actress was recently spotted and snapped at the airport as she jetted off in the most trendy yet comfortable ensemble featuring a gorgeous and loose white button-up shirt with a crisp collar which was layered on with a light blue colored full-sleeved denim jacket with a oversized silhouette and long length, which looked seriously comfortable. The talented Jersey actress further paired this jacket with matching light blue denim jeans with a ripped aesthetic. These jeans also had a rather oversized, wide-legged fitting which added to her comfortable yet chic airport allure. The diva also completed her outfit with white sneakers for a harmonious look. Doesn’t she look pretty?

But that’s not all, the talented Gumraah actress also chose the right accessories for her outfit including small gold Gen-Z-approved hoops with a matching ring that gave her outfit a rather elevated look. Furthermore, the super classy Lust Stories 2 actress also chose to carry Gucci’s mini GG canvas large tote bag with gold hardware to complete her ensemble. This slice of elegance is approximately worth Rs. 2,62,160 and is the brand’s signature travel piece. It goes above and beyond to blend Gucci’s iconic GG canvas with quilted mini canvas in burgundy color, creating a modern piece of perfection with a vintage appeal. Isn’t this simply stylish and seriously extravagant?

Last but not least, let’s talk about the talented Love Sonia actress’ hair and makeup game which was also on point. This is because the Super 30 actress made the bold decision to go for a no-makeup look, with just some lip gloss, which added a naturally gorgeous layer to her airport ensemble. On the other hand, the Ghost Stories actress also left her hair open, and styled into a curly look, making a legit case for the power of natural beauty. We’re obsessed!

So, what did you think of the stylish Batla House actress’ super stylish airport ensemble? Are you a fan? Would you like to wear something like this? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

