Airport Elegance: Tamannaah Bhatia styles Rs. 28,000 red and gold Masaba saree with minimalistic accessories

When it comes to the world of fashion where every ensemble tells a unique story, there’s only one actress who consistently crafts narratives of elegance and allure – Tamannaah Bhatia. The diva aces all her fashion statements. The gorgeous Rebel actress’ recent appearance at the Mumbai airport, wearing a mesmerizing red and gold saree, has set a new benchmark for wedding season fashion. The actress chose a honeycomb red crushed saree, a creation by the celebrated designer Masaba Gupta, and her ensemble transcended the boundaries of fashion, embodying the perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style.

Join us on a journey through the intricacies of the Himmatwala actress’ impeccable attire which is a testament to her unparalleled fashion sensibility. Let’s dive right in.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked super pretty in an exceptional red and gold drape

The Lust Stories 2 actress was recently seen wearing an exquisite red raw silk saree by Masaba Gupta which featured an all-over gold foil print with matching traditional embellished borders and an edged kinari. The vibrant honeycomb print saree also featured a crushed palla with a stylish gota. The talented Babli Bouncer actress paired this elegant piece with a matching red raw silk blouse with signature paan-patti motif embroidery with gold edges on the sleeves and a stylish high neckline. This elegant set comes with a price tag of Rs. 28,000. The talented Jailer actress’ floor-length six yards of pure elegance was draped beautifully with a ruched effect whilst its beyond-lovely pallu was spread wide, rested over her left shoulder, and was further, gracefully wrapped around the diva. Doesn’t the diva look simply gorgeous?

The pretty Bahubali: The Beginning actress further decided to complete her vibrant red and gold ensemble with gold platform-heeled sandals to add to the ensemble’s overall allure. The talented Bhola Shankar actress further made a wise decision to go for a bold and minimalistic look with simple stud earrings keeping the entire focus on her beautiful outfit. Even the Plan A Plan B actress’ hair and makeup game was totally on point as she chose to leave her hair open and style it into glorious loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder.

Furthermore, the Entertainment actress opted for a subtle, natural-looking makeup look, with mascara-laden eyelashes, pretty eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and light beige-colored lipstick, only complementing her outfit but also enhancing it, creating an unforgettable overall appearance. This ensemble served as a beacon of elegance for the wedding season. The diva’s fashion choices consistently inspire and set new standards in the world of Bollywood fashion, and her latest outing is no exception. With grace and poise, she effortlessly melds tradition and contemporary style, making her a true fashion icon in every sense.

So, did you like the Baahubali 2: The Conclusion actress’ classy look? Share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty’s Rs. 2.7 lakh Tarun Tahiliani saree with gold embroidered blouse is the epitome of bridal wear