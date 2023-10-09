Airport Fashion: Janhvi Kapoor serves sass in dusty pink co-ord with an overlay and Rs. 2,21,00 tote bag

Step into the glamorous world of airport fashion where every celebrity works hard to make an impact with their gorgeous style statements. The recent fashionable statement that caught our attention and had us gasping for more was the enchanting style of none other than the talented Janhvi Kapoor. In a dusty pink co-ord ensemble that oozes both sophistication and comfort, the Jana Gana Mana actress sets the bar high for airport fashion. In fact, her perfect choice of attire combined style and comfort for the sake of the travels while her smile made our hearts skip a beat. Doesn’t the Devara actress look seriously amazing?

Intrigued by the diva’s airport attire? Join us as we dive deeper into this fashion sensation’s captivating choices to get an up, close and personal look at her style statement.

Janhvi Kapoor looked incredible in a cute dusty pink ensemble

The classy Bawaal actress was recently spotted at the airport in a stylish dusty pink co-ord set from Sand by Shirin. This gorgeous set features a wide-strapped soft linen bandeau top, with a U-shaped plunging neckline, an expandable elasticated back, and a convenient side zip this top is worth Rs. 4,990. The talented diva further paired this matching dusty pink ankle-length Cape Town pants with a loose, wide-legged, comfortable fitting. These soft linen and high waist pants, worth Rs. 5,990, also come with an expandable elastic waist for comfort and pockets. Last but not least, she also chose to layer with a matching ankle-length overlay jacket with high side slits, 3/4th sleeves, and a distinct textured collar in moss. This comfort-laden jacket comes with a price tag of Rs. 7,990.

The Dhadak star also completed her incredible ensemble with light beige Saint Laurent Loulou leather mules with a criss-cross design, worth Rs. 21,488 approximately. This makes the actress’ entire airport ensemble approximately worth Rs. 40,458. But it didn’t just stop there, The talented Mili actress further, also chose to carry a Goyard Bellechasse Biaude PM tote to go with her effortlessly stylish airport ensemble. These bags are super exclusive as the brand employs skilled craftsmen who spend hours creating each bag. From cutting the leather to stitching and finishing, everything is done by hand. The handmade production process ensures that each Goyard Saint Louis bag is of the highest quality and meets the brand's standards. This is why these bags come with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 2,21,417. Isn’t that seriously extravagant?

The Roohi fame also kept her accessories at a minimalistic point with simple stud earrings so that her ensemble gets all the attention it deserves. Meanwhile, the sides of her hair were tied up at the back with a clip for a casual half-up-half-down hairstyle, that definitely suits the adorable diva. On the other hand, the Good Luck Jerry actress also chose to go with a natural, no-makeup look thereby flaunting her natural beauty like a charm. Doesn’t she look absolutely radiant? We’re obsessed!

So, what did you think of the incredible Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress’ airport outfit? Are you as impressed as we are? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

