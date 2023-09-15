Airport Goals: Alia Bhatt nails athleisure wear with white tee, black joggers, sneakers, and Gucci sunglasses

Bollywood’s favorite couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally back in the Bay after a short trip. The romantic duo, that appeared together in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, was spotted at the Mumbai airport where they stopped to smile and pose for the paparazzi as well as, to click some pictures with their beloved fans. They were both visibly making a solid case for athleisure wear. The Jee Le Zaraa actress was seen wearing an exceptional black and white ensemble which was seriously comfortably fashionable.

So, let’s hop right in and take a dive into the details of the Raazi actress’ incomparable outfit, to understand how she was able to champion athleisure wear with her fashion choices. Are you ready?

Alia Bhatt looked super stylish in a monochrome athleisure wear outfit

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress graced the airport in the most stylish black and white monochrome outfit with an athletic edge. The outfit features the Whatshisname tee from Bode, which is a white short-sleeved tee with a high, circular neckline and is inspired by a T-shirt that was all the rage in the 1940s. The OG slogan and font have been reproduced for this tee and the lettering has been applied by the interesting process of flocking, to create a velvety texture. this comfortable tee is approximately worth Rs. 17,432. The Heart of Stone paired it with oversized black wide-legged floor-length joggers. Doesn’t she look great?

The RRR actress further completed the outfit with the Puma Women's White Mayze Stack Luxe Wns Trainers which are worth Rs. 9,999. The talented Student of the Year actress didn’t just leave it there. She went for the minimalistic approach to accessorizing as she paired her stylish ensemble with black Gucci GG1034S 002 sunglasses. These dark-tinted shades are approximately worth Rs. 35,420, but their exquisite design and exceptional quality totally make up for the luxurious price. Don’t you agree?

Furthermore, the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress chose to tie her hair up into a messy but tight bun which matches perfectly with her athletic aesthetic. Meanwhile, the talented Darlings actress took the bold decision to flaunt her natural beauty with a no-makeup look, the diva just has simple lip gloss on, which enhances her overall look. Doesn’t she look exceptionally gorgeous? It’s quite hard not to fall for her heart-melting smile, isn’t it?

So, what did you think of the talented actress’ sporty and splendid outfit? Are you a fan? Would you like to recreate it? Share your thoughts and opinions with us right away, through the comments section below.

