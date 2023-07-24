Airport looks with a side of sass: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt opt for baggy pants with stylish ensembles

In an ever-evolving world of fashion and celebrity culture, two of Bollywood’s most prominent leading ladies, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, continue to captivate hearts not just with their mesmerizing on-screen performances but also with their impeccable sense of style. As they effortlessly glide through life under the spotlight, these talented actresses consistently manage to make headlines and set trends, even when embarking on a simple journey to the airport. The airport once considered a mundane backdrop for travelers, has evolved into a veritable fashion runway for stars to showcase their style. And few have mastered the art of making a stylish statement as effectively as the Project K actress and the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress.

As these actresses jet off for promotions, to exotic destinations or even to attend prestigious international events, their airport looks never fail to make an impact, inspiring countless fashion enthusiasts across the globe. In a similar case, both were spotted at the airport this morning in stylish outfits with different fashionable aesthetics. Why don’t we take a closer look at both of their outfits?

Deepika Padukone chose a classy airport ensemble, laden with Louis Vuitton

Deepika Padukone is always one step ahead, especially when it comes to airport fashion. She is known for her ability to be in the most crisp outfit, even while jetting off. This morning, Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing a rather classy look with a Louis Vuitton loose knit Trompe L’Oeil jumper worth Rs. 1,80,500 approximately, worn over a white shirt, paired with high-waisted denim mom jeans. She completed her outfit with White Louis Vuitton archlight sneakers worth Rs. 1,35,443, approximately. Isn’t that seriously extravagant?

But, that’s not all, the Padmaavat actress also had appropriately accessorized her airport outfit with a ring and dark-tinted sunglasses with a square frame. She was also carrying a classy tan Louis Vuitton new tote H30 bag worth Rs. 2,90,972, approximately. But, the best accessory that she brought with her outfit today, was undoubtedly her smile, she went for a subtle makeup look and, it worked like a charm. Doesn’t she look simply gorgeous?

Alia Bhatt chose a casual and basic aesthetic for her all-black airport ensemble

Alia Bhatt always opts for comfort with a Gen-Z aesthetic when she’s making her way to the airport, her outfits always radiate a casual and basic charm while looking super cool, at the same time. Earlier this morning, she was wearing HTC Los Angeles straight-leg denim cargo jeans with multiple pockets worth Rs. 24,588 approximately with a black camisole and a loose black linen shirt over it. She added Adidas Yeezy slide onyx worth Rs. 24,570 approximately, to complete her cool and casual outfit. Doesn’t she look great?

But, that isn’t all, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also accessorized her look with oval flat dark tinted sunglasses. Meanwhile, she left her hair open. Furthermore, she flaunted her natural beauty with a no-makeup look with just a light lip gloss. Alia looks undoubtedly pretty, doesn’t she? It’s super hard not to fall for her smile.

It’s pretty safe to say that while both the actresses showcased a different aesthetic with their outfits, both of them were able to score equally high at the stylish meter. They both looked incredible and as fans and followers, we simply cannot wait to see what they wear next. So, what did you think of both of their outfits? Do you have a favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

