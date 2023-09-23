Airport Style: Deepika Padukone dons black sleeveless top with cargo pants and Louis Vuitton accessories

In the ever-evolving and seriously dynamic world of Bollywood fashion, few stars can match the grace and elegance of Deepika Padukone. The gorgeous Fighter actress is known for her ability to make hearts beat faster with the power of her fashion choices, which are of course, always on point. The gorgeous actress’ recent appearance at Mumbai airport turned heads and set a new benchmark for airport fashion as the talented diva donned an all-black ensemble that oozed style and sophistication.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s take a closer look at this remarkable outfit and learn more about the Louis Vuitton accessories that elevated it to a whole new level. Are you ready?

Deepika Padukone looked supremely stylish in an all-black outfit

The talented Cocktail actress was recently papped at the airport where she was wearing a classy all-black ensemble consisting of a black body-hugging sleeveless top with a U-shaped neckline which suited her like a charm. The talented diva chose to pair this with ankle-length black cargo pants which had multiple pockets on both sides as well as a crisp and formal-looking tailoring. These comfortable pants also had a flared and wide-legged fit that further added to her outfit’s appeal. But that’s not all, the talented Om Shanti Om actress also chose to complete her look with Louis Vuitton’s Casual Style Logo Boots by Hacchi. These classy shoes, worth Rs. 1,65,446 approximately, gave her ensemble a sport and combat-ready edge. Doesn’t she look spectacular?

Now, coming to the accessories, the talented Pathaan actress chose to keep her accessories minimalistic to let her overall outfit get all the attention that it deserves, by wearing black Louis Vuitton sunglasses with gold embellishments. The talented Happy New Year actress also chose to carry the Black Louis Vuitton Coussin Monogram Embossed Lambskin Mm bag which is approximately worth Rs. 4,48,767. This iconic bag added a layer of pure awesomeness to the talented Chennai Express actress’ stylish all-black outfit. Doesn’t she look amazing? Now, last but sure as hell, not least, let’s talk about the Padmaavat actress’ hair and makeup. The talented Bajirao Mastani actress chose to style her hair into a high, well-tied, and neat ponytail which made sure that the focus remained on her gorgeous face and classy outfit.

Furthermore, her subtle makeup look, with rouged cheeks, highlighter, and pink lip gloss, perfectly complimented her outfit and enhanced it by helping the diva flaunt her natural beauty. From the body-hugging sleeveless top to the cargo pants and luxurious boots, the diva’s ensemble was a masterclass in airport fashion. Her minimalistic yet exquisite accessories and flawless hair and makeup added the finishing touches to this iconic look. Padukone, once again, proved that she is not just a talented actress but also a fashion icon who continues to inspire and set trends in the world of glamour and style.

Advertisement

This airport appearance also showcased her awesome ability to effortlessly blend luxury with style and comfort. Don’t you agree? Did you like her outfit? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Airport Elegance: Tamannaah Bhatia styles Rs. 28,000 red and gold Masaba saree with minimalistic accessories