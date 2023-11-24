Airport Style: Mira Rajput serves winter wear inspo with sweater, pants, boots combo

Move over, Shahid Kapoor: Mira Rajput is establishing herself as a fashion icon! Mira has been conquering the fashion game with her casual styles that have influenced fashionistas all around town, not only as Shahid's wifey. Her latest airport visit, however, piqued our interest. Mira was spotted at the airport, dishing fans some serious airport fashion inspiration. We couldn't help but notice her as she easily wore the ideal outfit for the frigid weather.

If you're seeking some fashion inspiration, stay reading as we break down Mira Rajput's newest airport ensemble.

Mira Rajput dazzles in a captivating color-blocked sweater with ripped pants

Mira Rajput nailed her airport fashion style yet again, and we are truly SMITTEN! She nailed the color-blocked style with a gorgeous black and blue jumper. The jumper had a fantastic ribbed texture and was created using a unique draping method that provided a cool touch. The asymmetrical scarf overlay drape that was seen on both the two-toned pieces drew our attention. It gave the ensemble a sleek and current look.

Not to mention the enormous pin adornment on the jumper - talk about a conversation starter! Mira teamed the jumper with black torn trousers in a slim cut, creating the right balance. All in all, Mira Rajput's airport fashion game is on point.

Mira Rajput’s hair, makeup, and accessories

Mira Rajput's accessory game was totally on point! Her Prada patterned tote bag was one of the striking pieces that drew our attention. Have you ever seen a purse like this before? You're correct if you say you've only seen it in Mira's hands. She was seen with it just two days ago when she visited a restaurant in town. This tote bag is a definite show-stopper and provides a sophisticated touch to her entire outfit. Mira selected ankle-length boots with a clean shiny finish and heels for her footwear. These boots not only provided a bit of glitz to her airport attire, but they also finished it.

Mira Rajput understands how to keep her makeup simple while looking lovely. Her latest airport appearance demonstrated her perfect beauty selections. Mira chose contoured cheekbones, which gave her face a sculpted and defined appearance. To obtain a natural, healthy glow, she used blush and highlighter. She went for a delicate brush of winged eyeliner to provide a little amount of drama to her eyes, keeping it basic yet exquisite. Mira finished the look with matte pink lipstick, which gave her lips a gentle and feminine touch. Moving on, she wore her hair open, voluminous, and bouncy, with a side divider. Her hair was fashioned wonderfully with gentle curls at the ends, giving a touch of refinement to her look.

Mira Rajput's fashion sense is unquestionably outstanding! Her ever-changing and growing style keeps us coming back for more. We adore the way she tries on different fits and styles for her airport fashion. It's great to see her embrace diversity and proudly wear different outfits.

Mira can pull off any ensemble, from casual and laid-back to elegant and fashionable, with elegance and confidence. Her style choices constantly leave us wanting more, and we can't wait to see what she has in store for us next!

