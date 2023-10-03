Airport Style: Mouni Roy merges comfort with style in all-black outfit with Prada crop top and matching skirt

The world of fashion often seems like an ever-revolving door of trends and styles, but some celebrities have an uncanny ability to consistently make a statement with their airport looks. One such style icon is the stunning Mouni Roy. The Virgin Tree actress’ has clearly mastered the art of merging comfort and style, creating fashion statements that deserve applause, and her recent all-black ensemble is a testament to her fashion prowess.

The Naagin actress’ recent airport attire was nothing short of impeccable. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Roy’s airport style that left everyone in awe. Are you ready?

Mouni Roy looked stylish in an exceptionally classy all-black outfit

The Naagin actress was recently seen and snapped at the airport. For her travel-friendly airport ensemble, the classy diva decided to merge comfort and style to create a symphony of awesomeness. This included a black sleeveless crop top from Prada with a high turtle neck. The fitted top hugged the talented Gold actress’ body while allowing her to flaunt her well-toned waist. The gorgeous Romeo Akbar Waiter actress further decided to pair this with an ankle-length black a-line skirt which was rather flowy and comfortable. This helped the actress stay comfortable throughout her travels while making her all-black ensemble look exceptional, don’t you agree?

But, that’s not all, the stylish Made In China actress also chose to complete her all-black ensemble with glossy black Doc Marten-like loafers to add to the entire ensemble’s overall allure. They definitely compliment her entire outfit, don’t they? The Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress also made the bold decision to go for a no-accessory look so that her classy outfit gets all the attention and focus that it deserves. We think this decision really paid off. Don’t you agree? We’re definitely in love with this ensemble.

Last but sure as hell not least, let’s talk about the stylish London Confidential actress’ hair and makeup game which was also totally in fleek. The exceptional Velle actress decided to leave her hair open and styled it into a sleek, straight look with a center parting. This framed her face perfectly and allowed the diva to bring home a bit of the Parisian charm with herself. Meanwhile, her subtle makeup look, with a focus on eyeliner, eyeshadow, rouged and highlighted cheeks, and glossy light brown lipstick, totally elevates the entire look beyond compare. With this, Roy has once again proven that her airport style is in a league of its own. Her ability to effortlessly merge comfort and style while maintaining a classic and timeless elegance is a lesson in fashion that many could learn from.

As she continues to set new standards in the world of celebrity fashion, we eagerly anticipate her next appearance, wondering what fashion wonders she will unveil next. So, what did you think of this outfit? Are you a fan? Comment below to share your thoughts, right away.

