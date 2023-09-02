Airport Style: Mouni Roy SLAYS in light grey suit vest, oversized pants, and sporty sneakers

Mouni Roy a true embodiment of grace and glamour. She is well-known for her ability to style herself to pure perfection. The talented Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress has once again captured the spotlight with her latest airport appearance. Her ability to effortlessly blend comfort with style has made her a trailblazer in the world of fashion.

So, why don’t we dissect the Virgin Tree actress’ recent airport look, a chic light grey ensemble that has redefined airport fashion standards? Join us on a journey into the world of Mouni Roy’s unparalleled sense of style.

Mouni Roy looked exceptional in a light grey vest and matching pants

For her airport-ready look, the talented Naagin actress opted for a cropped light grey sleeveless suit vest with a flattering deep v-neck, sourced from the popular fashion brand Zara. Furthermore, paired with an elegant vest, that matches light grey suit pants. Needless to say, it boasted an oversized, wide-legged fit, accentuated by a classy white band at the waist, also from the same modern brand. The Gold actress effortlessly blended comfort and style, setting a new trend for airport fashion. However, what caught the eye of many were her silver and white sporty sneakers. This choice of footwear not only added a sporty touch to her otherwise formal look but also provided the comfort needed for a long flight. The Made In China actress, always one step ahead in the fashion game, proved that you can travel in style without sacrificing comfort, don’t you totally agree?

When it comes to accessorizing the outfit, the London Confidential actress wore a matching silver ring, adding a subtle touch of elegance to her ensemble. Further, the Velle actress also sported dark-tinted sunglasses that perfectly complemented her outfit while shielding her eyes from the paparazzi’s flashes. Meanwhile, the Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress also decided on a simple yet stunning hairstyle, tying her hair up into a loose bun. Her makeup was kept natural with a touch of blush and pink lipstick, enhancing and flaunting her natural beauty and radiant shine.

Undoubtedly, the K.G.F: Chapter 1 actress' airport style stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment to fashion in all aspects of life. Her seamless fusion of comfort and style has redefined the benchmark for airport fashion, motivating globetrotters everywhere to give more thought to their travel attire. Whether embarking on a business expedition or a leisurely escape, drawing inspiration from this talented diva's style is bound to enhance your travel experience, adding an extra layer of sophistication and panache to your journey.

So, are you feeling inspired? Would you like to recreate the actress’ stylish outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

