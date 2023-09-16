Airport Style: Palak Tiwari pairs crop top with deep neckline, mini-skirt, knee-length boots and luxurious bag

There are very few Gen-Z actresses in Bollywood who can paint their name on the iconic board when it comes to their fashion choices. One of those actresses is undoubtedly the beautiful and simply stylish Palak Tiwari. Whether it is a day around town, a night out, a date, or just an industry event, the spectacular The Virgin Tree actress can create the most head-turning, jaw-dropping, and heart-stealing ensembles that always leave us wanting more. This is perhaps why the paparazzi are known to follow her wherever she goes.

The classy diva was recently spotted and papped at the airport when she was rushing to jet off in pure style. So, why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at her fashion-forward blue and black ensemble that is making the rounds on the internet? Are you ready?

Palak Tiwari looked super bodacious in a black and blue ensemble

There is no denying the fact that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress knows exactly how to style herself to perfection. This is evident in this recent airport ensemble as well where she chose to wear a full-sleeved fitted black crop top with a deep, plunging neckline, which hugged all her curves to pure perfection. The talented actress further chose to pair this with a blue denim mini-skirt which was also well-fitted. Finally, the diva completed her airport elegance with knee-length black faux leather boots with block heels that helped her flaunt her toned legs while making them look longer.

The Rosie: The Saffron Chapter actress’ attention to detail is evident in her choice of accessories. She adorned her look with Gen-Z-approved gold hoop earrings, adding a touch of glamour to the overall appearance. A matching black cap seamlessly blended with her outfit, offering both style and functionality. Furthermore, she also chose to carry the luxurious black and gold Stella McCartney Eco Shaggy 3 Chain Tote Bag which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 92,999. But, its unparalleled style and elegance make it a worthy investment for any fashion aficionado. Don’t you agree?

Last but not least, let’s talk about the divine diva’s subtle and gorgeous makeup look, with blush-laden cheeks, mascara, highlighter, and the perfect nude lipstick, that compliments and elevates her entire look, as a whole. It’s quite safe to say that the talented diva’s recent airport appearance is a testament to her innate fashion sense and her ability to turn heads wherever she goes as it effortlessly blends sophistication with edginess. So, whether it’s her airport chic or her red carpet glamour, Tiwari is undoubtedly a rising star to watch in the world of fashion and entertainment.

So, what did you think of her super sassy outfit? Would you like to recreate it? Share your thoughts with us through the comments section below.

