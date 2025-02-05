Airport style: Rasha Thadani's black jacket with blue cargo and Delvaux bag look is the ultimate cool-girl fashion inspo

Rasha Thadani, the young Bollywood actress who recently swooned us with her smooth moves and impeccable acting skills, is no less than a pro in the fashion world. She never lets us down when it comes to serving dazzling looks, and her latest airport ensemble is no different. Rocking a black jacket and blue cargo pants, she exuded all the sassy girl energy. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

All set to jet off in style, Rasha Thadani turned the airport into a fashion runway, serving us one of the coolest looks. She wore a classy short jacket with collar details, a zip-front, and loose sleeves. Keeping it open, the actress paired it with a black crop top—a perfect outfit idea for college girls.

Not only her top but her bottoms were equally sassy. Going for the classic black-and-blue combination, the actress paired her black top with blue cargo pants. The wide-leg silhouette with pocket details added a cool edge to her appearance.

Rasha’s styling perfectly complemented the bold vibe of her outfit. For accessories, she wore black sunglasses and carried a Delvaux black bag. Moreover, the simple stud earrings adorned her ears, making her look just right for a casual outing while still being travel-friendly.

Effortlessly adding a flawless glow to her appearance, the actress opted for minimal makeup. A radiant base elevated her beauty, while a pink-shade lipstick added the perfect finishing touch. The Azaad actress left her hair open, letting it flow gently. She brushed it properly and parted it to the side, framing her face beautifully.

Seamlessly blending comfort and style, the actress completed her look with white shoes. Everything—from her outfit to her shoes—screamed comfort, showing that being stylish doesn’t require compromise.

Rasha Thadani’s airport look is fantastic for anyone who prefers cool, casual, and bold fashion all at once. With some accessories and a touch of effortless style, you can achieve the perfect look to turn heads. And don’t forget to add that chic black bag to your collection—it’s a total statement-maker!

What are your thoughts on Rasha Thadani’s airport look? Let us know in the comments below!