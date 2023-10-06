Airport Style: Sonam Kapoor radiates comfort in marble print outfit with statement sleeves worth Rs. 1.7 lacs

Sonam Kapoor is no stranger to creating a fashion statement, as seen by her numerous iconic moments. Her recent airport ensemble too had us hooked. This sighting follows just a day after she wowed us with two distinct looks within a span of 24 hours. Sonam went for a similar theme this time, oozing easy flair and panache. She wore a sleek and easy dress, easily combining a low bun with basic heels, exuding a classy yet casual atmosphere. Sonam Kapoor once again wowed us with her distinct fashion sense, this time with minimal accessories and a sleek hairdo at the airport. Let's decode this look.

Sonam Kapoor’s airport statement

The Dolly Ki Doli actress is known for her immaculate fashion sense, and her last airport appearance did not disappoint. Keeping with her unique flair, she chose an ensemble similar to the one she wore the day before. This time, her outfit had eye-catching statement sleeves, which gave a bit of drama to her style. The look was completed with a black cotton belt with drawstring features that created an attractive underbust gather. The outfit's functionality was not sacrificed, since it incorporated useful side pockets. The lovely dress, made from exquisite 100% silk fabric, had a mesmerizing marble-like design, bringing an extra touch of refinement to Sonam's airport style.

The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress attracted attention at the airport in Roksanda Ilincic's gorgeous Zinnia Dress. With its one-of-a-kind style, this stunning marble-printed frock surely made a statement. It was priced at Rs. 1,77,000 and displayed the right balance of luxury and design. Sonam wore the attire with ease, leaving everyone in awe of her fashion sense. As she walked through the airport, all eyes were certainly drawn to her stunning costume. The Zinnia Dress was a show-stopper because of its stunning pattern and flawless craftsmanship. Sonam Kapoor once again showed why she is a fashion legend by wearing this high-end outfit with ease and confidence.

More about the look…

Sonam Kapoor's hair and makeup complemented her chic airport attire nicely. The Aisha actress’ hair was done in an attractive low bun with a center division, with wavy hair lending tenderness and elegance. Sonam went for a natural but elegant look with her makeup. Her eyes were accentuated with dark makeup, bringing forth their hypnotic appeal. Blushed cheeks gave her skin a healthy and vibrant shine, while brown lipstick brought a gentle amount of nude tone to her lips. She accessorized her ears with silver dangling earrings to provide glitter. Her ensemble was completed with pointy toe black shoes with an ankle strap element, which added a classy and sophisticated touch to her entire appearance.

