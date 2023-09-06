Airport Style: Tamannaah Bhatia wears camo print cargo pants and black crop top with plunging neckline

Tamannaah Bhatia, the classy diva known for her stellar performances in movies like Lust Stories 2 and Jee Karda, is known for her ability to always be on trend and she knows exactly what to wear. She showcased a remarkable sense of style during her recent airport appearance. The actress effortlessly combined comfort with elegance, making her outfit a topic of discussion among fashion enthusiasts.

Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the classy and comfortable airport ensemble worn by the fabulous actress.

Tamannah Bhatia looks incredible in a black crop top and cargo pants

The Lust Stories 2 actress was seen wearing a fabulous black crop top with wide shoulder straps and a square-cut plunging neckline. This sleeveless top also helped her flaunt her toned mid-riff. This Jee Karda actress paired the top with straight-fit cargo pants laden with camp print with pockets and elastic edges at the ankles. She completed the outfit with the luxurious Kendrick Cortez Basic Slip shoes worth Rs. 45,606. These shoes added a touch of glamour to her look while ensuring that she could navigate the airport in style and comfort. Additionally, the talented Plan A Plan B diva carried a matching jacket on her arm, providing a versatile layering option. We’re totally obsessed with this comfortable and stylish outfit, don’t you agree?

The Bhola Shankar actress further accessorized her outfit with dark-tinted sunglasses, a gold layered chain necklace, and matching gold hoop earrings. The jailer actress also carried a matching olive green bag. Furthermore, the Babli Bouncer actress’ hair and makeup were on point as well. She tied her hair up into a sleek and stylish bun, which not only kept her hair off her face but also added a touch of sophistication to her appearance. Her makeup was subtle and flawless, featuring the perfect blush and a nude lipstick that enhanced her natural beauty. Doesn’t she look simply incredible?

Tamannaah Bhatia's airport style perfectly balances comfort and fashion, underlining her trendsetting fashion-forward sensibilities. Her flawless makeup and hair further solidify her status as a style icon. The talented diva looked nothing short of incredible during her airport appearance, leaving us all inspired by her impeccable sense of style. Don’t you agree?

Are you a fan of her fashion-forward outfit?

