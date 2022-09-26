Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Manish Malhotra Anarkali looks stylishly stunning like a true-blue desi

You and we both know what is trending now. When it comes to festivities, Anarkalis are adding up to our glam interests. Building up a sartorial nest we're more than glad to be cocooned in. Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been crushing on these for ages and she's still on it, taking it to a plentitude of statement-making heights. As is the case for us (not yet) but soon for certain. Her ensembles for the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan: I are taking jubilant turns one look after the other and no we haven't missed the sights.

We have fresh memories of the 48-year-old in Manish Malhotra's kallidar suit, she looked ravishing and glorious, well such was her elegance combined with colours like red and gold that took much of the center stage. Aaradhya Bachchan's mother was again on round two of her glam in another creation by designer extraordinaire Manish. She hasn't initiated change and that's exactly how desi-ly we want to step into Navratri.

Costume designer and fashion stylist Eka Lakhani's striking streak isn't stopping anytime soon. We're soon going to be loaded up with references (fashion mood board in the making, yes!). Aishwarya donned a white Anarkali set which projected a sublime royalty with all-over embroidery on it. It entailed Kashmiri work, a signature that the designer trusts and is famous for. The full-sleeved ensemble was further hand embroidered with sequins, pearls, and beads which can be seen on the netted dupatta as well.