Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Manish Malhotra kallidar kurta set is a royal desi beauty; Yay or Nay?

See you soon, October! We have a week to go for the mega start of the festive season. In need of some style help? You don't have to sound lost anymore. There are plentitude of ensembles and the name of your game for the month will be ethnic style (an unfailing one for sure). Celebrities have delivered an exceptional line of references and would you miss the one served by the doyenne of timeless and regal fashion? In our humble opinion, this red glam attire should be on your 'to-wear' schedule. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a dream in it, do you agree?

There's something about red. It holds a sense of magic, marvel, and mystery. All in all, we love what it looks like when an ensemble is dripping in it. For the movie promotions of Ponniyin Selvan: I, a movie which is close to its release date, stars are doing what they often do, that is, pumping up promotions for it.

For its latest, Aishwarya was styled by costume designer and celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani in a custom Manish Malhotra kallidar kurta set. Pictured here, the diva looked beautiful with the offerings of the antique gold hand-embroidered work as seen on the three-piece outfit which included a midi kurta, a dupatta, and straight-fit bottoms.