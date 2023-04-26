Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Manish Malhotra Anarkali suits is twice the ethnic gorgeousness

All about Anarkalis. What about it, you ask? Don't we want to know how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her Anarkalis are never out of the spotlight? Very clearly a favourite of hers, the Indian actress knows how to treasure a truckload of this ethnic attire. Thankfully, fashion under the diva's footsteps is especially graceful and flags a hint that promotions for Ponniyin Selvan: II, which is now live, is at its watchable best and will be so in the coming days.

The coming together of the killer cast in part one of the movie was proof of what they could all create so magically. Hard work paid off once and now the arrival of round two is upon us. Indeed, that means stories and more characters from history to reminisce about and until then to stack up references of outfits donned by celebrities for press tours.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks beautiful in Anarkali sets

Mumbai's show offered a stylish preview and Aishwarya's looks were on an ethnic high. She played with glamour as beautifully as always. It also suggested that no matter what comes up on the horizon she is committed to the appeal of Anarkali suits and that of Manish Malhotra's creations. So far, so perfectly elegant. The Miss World for both events dressed up in regal designer-made outfits. For weddings and other celebrations, Anarkalis abound as no-fail choices. Have you met an Anarkali that didn't live up to your expectations? Here are the fashionable kinds of changes to think about.

Aishwarya's ivory maxi Anarkali with long sleeves and a flared silhouette was decorated with thread work, badla work and sequins. Chosen from the Taban collection, it was clubbed with a dupatta. She has always been the girl who brought the most shine. Borders that speak louder than our words right now is a fitting show of how she lives by it. Chevron patterns were standard here and these sparkled sweetly. Her look was styled with a four-tiered and contrast-adding beaded necklace, an emerald ring, and CrimzonWorld's embellished Kolhapuri heels.

If you want to stray from the norm of wearing ivory in Spring, how about shifting your gaze onto a black-coloured attire? Aishwarya's Anarkali combo consisted of a maxi kurta which bore a V-neck and sleeves which had bell sleeves. She teamed it with wide-leg pants and a dupatta with a swooning sorbet of pastel ombre-coloured floral motifs which was the work of thread embroidery. The mother-of-one wore no necklace and kept her accessories easy and less with a ring and pointed-toe pumps which also had an embellished strap.

Both her looks were no different from the other in terms of sleek hairstyles and black eyeliners.

