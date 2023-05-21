Aishwarya Rai Bachchan perfectly pairs her Dhruv Kapoor shirt with a Dolce & Gabbana handbag worth Rs 2 lakh

Back from Cannes 2023, and in style! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently returned from France with her daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan, was the picture of cool and stylish at the Mumbai airport. The Ponniyin Selvan: II actor’s looks at the International Film Festival were about hooded couture and a lot of sheeny edge. Did you like them, or did you turn into a meme-maker? She swiftly delivered another outfit in the name of travel, and we were honestly convinced by her semi-casual and relaxed look. We saw a lot of Summer basics, and she wore them as well, but she was more uniquely focused this time, with her pricey handbag and shirt making a statement.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nails her chic airport look

It doesn't take an expert way to see why Bachchan's shirt looked exceptional. Her Dhruv Kapoor handcrafted and engineered multi-coloured shirt featured long and batwing sleeves, a collar and monochrome tie-up fringe closure. It was a cotton-made shirt with a sequin embellished tiger patch. She paired it with plain black trousers and a tote bag which was coloured up a tad with sneakers.

Dhruv Kapoor is an Indian fashion designer known for his contemporary and edgy designs. He launched his eponymous label, Dhruv Kapoor, in 2013. Kapoor's designs often combine clean lines, innovative silhouettes, and unique textures to create modern and bold looks.

Kapoor's collections feature a mix of structured and fluid garments, playing with proportions and incorporating unexpected details. His aesthetic is often characterised by a blend of streetwear influences and high fashion elements, resulting in a distinctive and progressive style. Designs also display strong tailoring, architectural shapes, and a contemporary edge.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also held onto a Dolce & Gabbana large DG Daily tote bag. D&G offers a wide range of handbags that combine high-quality craftsmanship with distinctive styles. Curated from a hundred percent calf leather and worth Rs 2,10,994.50 (Approx.), this one was on flex mode with an embossed logo, two handles, an internal zip pocket and a protective dust bag.

And, she also stuck to her go-to sleek hairdo and a red pout to complete her look.

While Aishwarya opted for a chic yet casual outfit, her daughter Aaradhya kept her airport look simple. The star kid was clicked in a basic long-sleeved black shirt and blue jeans. She paired her outfit with sneakers for comfort.

