Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kriti Sanon: 5 celebrity-approved jacketed ethnic fits perfect for winter weddings

As winter casts its chilly charm, the wedding season unfolds with an air of celebration and elegance. In the realm of celebrity fashion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, and Sara Ali Khan stand as paragons of style, inspiring us with their impeccable sartorial choices. These classy ensembles have brought us all the answers we had been swooning, wanting, needing, and begging for, don’t you agree?

For the ethnic occasions this season, let’s delve into the world of ethnic fashion, exploring five jacketed ensembles that have garnered the stamp of approval from these Bollywood divas. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

5 classy celebrity-approved ensembles for winter weddings

1. Tara Sutaria’s black Anarkali elegance:

Tara Sutaria graces the winter wedding scene in a Punit Balana creation—a black Anarkali suit featuring a plunging neckline. The ensemble takes a regal turn with the addition of a gold-embellished jacket adorned with sequined gold embroidery. This juxtaposition of elements creates a look that seamlessly blends tradition with contemporary allure, setting a high bar for winter wedding fashion.

2. Kriti Sanon’s sequinned extravaganza:

Kriti Sanon takes the stage in a champagne gold sequinned co-ord set by Tarun Tahiliani. The corset-like off-shoulder crop top paired with wide-legged pants forms the base, elevated by an oversized multicolored jacket with intricate embroidery. This ensemble not only captures attention but also exemplifies the fusion of modern aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship.

3. Sara Ali Khan’s gota-adorned glamour:

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla craft magic in Sara Ali Khan’s gold-colored co-ord set. The ensemble features a gold embellished bralette-like crop top, wide-legged sharara pants, and a layered embroidered striped gota coat. This combination of elements showcases a seamless blend of opulence and ethnic charm, making it an ideal choice for winter wedding festivities.

4. Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s vibrant pink affair:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra radiates vibrancy in a Debyani + Co-creation pink kurta set with gold embroidery. The ensemble is elevated by a gold jacket adorned with multicolored embroidery, adding a playful touch to the overall look. Shilpa’s outfit serves as a testament to the joyous spirit of winter weddings, where color and tradition intertwine seamlessly.

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s black beauty:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graces the winter soirée in a Manish Malhotra creation—a sweeping black gown adorned with delicate white floral embroidery. The gown is elevated by a flowing overcoat, adding an extra layer of allure. Aishwarya’s ensemble is a testament to the timeless elegance that black exudes, making it a perfect choice for winter wedding galas.

In the tapestry of winter weddings, these celebrity-approved ensembles serve as a source of inspiration, showcasing the undeniably fabulous fusion of tradition and contemporary aesthetics. From Tara Sutaria’s regal black Anarkali to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s timeless black gown, each outfit tells a unique story of elegance, making them ideal choices for those seeking to make a statement at winter celebrations, don’t you agree?

As the cold breeze mingles with the warmth of festivities, these jacketed ethnic ensembles stand as a testament to the enduring charm of winter wedding fashion. So, are you feeling inspired? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us right away.

