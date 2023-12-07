Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lipstick to aluminum silver gown; top 6 viral red carpet moments from Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the finest actresses in Bollywood, is known for consistently captivating audiences with her unique sense of style and daring fashion choices on the prestigious Cannes red carpet. Renowned for her confidence, beauty, grace, and style, the diva effortlessly transforms each appearance into a mesmerizing spectacle. We’re always entranced by her ensembles the moment she steps out!

So, what are we waiting on? Join us as we delve into six unforgettable red-carpet moments that showcase Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s unparalleled fashion sense, leaving us in awe of her iconic presence. Are you ready? Let’s get right to it.

6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red-carpet outfits left us gasping

Unique aluminum silver gown:

The Devdas actress took a major risk as she walked the red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in May 2023, while wearing a jaw-dropping silver outfit. This unique look, created by Sophie Couture, was further enhanced by her bold red lipstick, oh-so-glam makeup look, and classy cocktail rings. Doesn’t she look beautiful?

Pretty flower-laden black gown:

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress left us swooning as she walked the red carpet during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in May 2022, while wearing an elaborate black gown with floral details. This piece, created by none other than Dolce and Gabbana, was further enhanced by her diamond earrings, rings, and dark pink lipstick. Doesn’t she look fabulous?

The divine sculptured masterpiece:

The fabulous The Pink Panther 2 actress made our hearts skip a beat as she walked the red carpet during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, wearing a Gaurav Gupta masterpiece which took 3500 man-hours to craft. It was enhanced with glass beads, intricate embroidery, and even crystal work. It transformed the diva into a living Venus sculpture. Doesn’t she look seriously divine?

The striking molten gold ensemble:

The Jodhaa Akbar actress made us gush as she walked the red carpet during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in May 2019, while wearing a dramatic metallic gold gown. This glorious piece, created by Jean Louis Sabaji hugged her curves to perfection and stole the spotlight. She further enhanced the look with yellow eyeshadow and nude lipstick. Doesn’t she look amazing?

The incomparable butterfly effect:

The Ponniyin Selvan actress left us begging for more as she walked the red carpet during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in May 2018, while wearing an incomparable butterfly-like fitted gown. This piece created for her by none other than Micheal Cinco had intricate patterns made on it with Swarovski crystals and a graceful cape-like 20-foot train. We’re speechless!

The jaw-dropping purplicious moment:

The Dhoom 2 actress left us stunned as she walked the red carpet during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in May 2016, while wearing a show-stopping flowery floor-length gown. This flower-laden off-shoulder gown created by Rami Kadi was further enhanced with the diva’s glam makeup look with vibrant purple lipstick. Doesn’t she look amazing?

In revisiting these exceptional red carpet moments, it’s evident that the Taal actress stands as a true fashion trailblazer. From the audacious purple lipstick paired with a show-stopping gown to the intricate details of a sculptured masterpiece, each choice reflects her commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing the extraordinary. The Guru actress’ Cannes appearances not only solidify her status as a Bollywood icon but also leave an indelible mark on the global fashion landscape.

As we anticipate her future red carpet endeavors, one thing remains certain – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a fashionable goddess and she will continue to grace the world with her timeless elegance and sartorial brilliance, don’t you agree? So, which one of these ensembles was your favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section, right away.

