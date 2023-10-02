Aishwarya Rai dazzles as an enchantress on ramp in Falguni Shane Peacock's golden outfit at Paris Fashion Week

When it comes to international fashion appearances, Aishwarya Rai has always been a phenomenon. She is well-known for her exquisite fashion sense, and she never fails to impress us. Her outfits have always caught our hearts, whether it's a lavish fashion event or her renowned performances at the Cannes Film Festival. And now, with her newest appearance, she has enchanted us once more. With her composure and elegance, Aishwarya Rai continues to create trends and turn attention wherever she goes, most recently at Paris Fashion Week.

Aishwarya Rai in a golden gown

Aishwarya Rai dominated the show yet again with her latest design pick, a stunning golden gown. The mesmerizing gradient effect on this magnificent ensemble gave depth and attraction to her already glowing demeanor. The gown, which was lavishly adorned from head to toe, was the ideal combination of elegance and splendor. The exquisite lines that decorated this gown were intentionally positioned to draw the gaze in a compelling direction, making it absolutely distinctive. These lines provided a draped or ruched impression, which added to the overall beauty of the garment.

Aishwarya Rai's golden gown was a fashion marvel, embellished with magnificent decorations such as spherical sequins and feathers. The intriguing cloak she wore atop the gown, which featured a long tail in a lovely pale golden color, was the genuine show stopper. Aishwarya Rai looked nothing short of stunning as she walked the catwalk, easily controlling the runway with her obvious presence. And can you tell which designer these signature feathery accents emerged from? Falguni Shane Peacock is a well-known designer pair who created this stunning outfit. They once again showed why they are at the top of their game with their exquisite workmanship and attention to detail.

More about the look…

The Pink Panther 2 actress’ hairstyle was incredibly amazing, with exquisite golden highlights that complemented her entire look. Her hair cascaded in clearly beautiful loose waves with a side split, presenting an appearance of carefree grace. Her makeup was immaculate, with a matte finish that accentuated her inherent beauty. Aishwarya Rai completed her royal look with a dramatic choice of bright red lipstick, conveying confidence and evoking the character of a genuine queen. Her appearance was meticulously planned, demonstrating her great taste and attention to detail. The Miss World 1994 winner once again shows us why she is a fashion legend, effortlessly mesmerizing everyone on the runway during Paris Fashion Week.

Do you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor adds drama to her Valentino white kaftan dress with dangling rhinestone chandelier earrings