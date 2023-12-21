Alaya F chooses ruffled mini dress with cut-out design for evening out; yay or nay?

Alaya F, the young Bollywood star, hardly loses to wow when it concerns fashion. She was recently seen around town, turning heads with her amazing sense of style. Alaya F looked amazing in a tiny dress, exhibiting her outstanding style options and making us all speechless.

It's obvious that the Gen-Z population is obsessed with mini dresses, and the SRI actress knows how to rock the look. She continues to raise the fashion standard with her boldness and flare. Keep an eye on Alaya F's latest fashion pick if you're seeking for some fashion ideas.

Alaya F in pink and white mini dress

The U-Turn fame appeared great in her most recent fashion selection, a breathtaking short outfit that got us buzzing. The dress had exquisite ruffled design at the V-neckline, which added a fun and flirtatious touch. The tiny straps wonderfully fitted her shape, and the cut-out at the waistline provided a touch of passion to the combination.

The lower part of the dress was fanciful and feminine, with an asymmetric hemline and layered ruffles at the border. This charming little beauty cost Rs. 29,999 and was made by the excellent label, Lovers and Friends.

Alaya F's captivating accessory game

The Freddy diva’s accessorizing abilities were flawless, as she finished her lovely ensemble with a little shoulder bag that provided an extra dash of charm. She smartly opted not to over accessorize her attire because the dress already had lovely elements that did not need any further adornment.

She finished off her look with strappy orange sandals with an open box toe shape. These stunning footwear not only enhanced her overall look but also gave a sophisticated accent to her style. Alaya F understands how to find the ideal combination of simplicity and refinement.

More about hair and makeup

The Jawaani Jaaneman star’s makeup game was all about creating a glowing and radiant appearance that let her inherent beauty show through. She chose a perfect makeup foundation that gave her complexion an ideal shine. Her brows were carefully done up, elegantly defining her face, and her cheeks were deeply flushed, giving an air of rosy brilliance.

She finished off her beauty look with a stunning pink lipstick that brought a punch of color to her whole look. Her hairdo was basic yet stylish, with straight and open tresses split in the middle. This hairdo complimented her clothes wonderfully and gave her a cool and carefree look.

Do you think Alaya F nailed this look? If yes, do let us know in the comments section below.

