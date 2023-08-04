Alaya F glows in Rohit Bal lehenga with favorite print and romantic florals, perfect for best friend's wedding

Few Bollywood actresses continually fascinate us with their flawless fashion choices when it comes to style. One name stands out above the others with an unmistakable combination of grace, assurance, and trend-setting finesse is that of Alaya F. This talented actress has always shown that she is a real fashion expert at everything from red carpet events to everyday excursions. Let's take a look at her most recent unforgettable and inspirational fashion moment.

Alaya F's preference for co-ord sets is clear from her wardrobe selections but this co-ord floral lehenga has our heart. She has worn sultry ruffled numbers and scorching outfits before, demonstrating her flexibility and sense of style. Also in a world of bling she is the only one donning this floral print flawlessly. She frequently accessorises her co-ord ensembles with a bum bag for convenience and added usefulness.

All eyes were on Alaya F as she made an unforgettable appearance at the celebrity-studded engagement celebration with her friend and fellow actor Karan Mehta as the photographers flocked the red carpet. She was stunning in a floor-length lehenga that perfectly displayed her exquisite taste and pure grace. The dress, which was made by celebrated designer Rohit Bal, fitted her frame well and highlighted her beautiful curves. Her outfit which was styled by Mohit Rai was given a mesmerising sparkle by the exquisite sequins at her lehenga and a hint of appeal by the plunging neckline.

Alaya F chose simple yet extravagant accessories to round off her look. She wore a set of push-back earrings with teardrop beads by Anmol Jewellers that gracefully caught the light with every movement she made. Her hair, which was styled simply with free waves, added a subtle touch of comfort while allowing the attention to remain on her stunning lehenga.

The actress successfully stole the spotlight at her friend Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement reception by embracing her own distinctive style. The daughter of bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is Aaliyah Kashyap. Aaliyah donned a white lehenga, while Shane wore a kurta pyjama pair. Both looked lovely in their traditional dress. They both looked good in each other's outfits.

Alaya F continues to be a source of inspiration in a world where fashion is ever-evolving. Her flawless outfit selections, either on the runway or in regular life, continue to enthrall and motivate fashion enthusiasts all around the world. This Bollywood diva cemented her position among the fashion elite with her bold looks, flawless taste, and unrivaled confidence. Knowing that she will continue to wow us with her fashion-forward sensibility, we anxiously anticipate her future fashion endeavors.

