Alaya F looks like a total smoke show in white backless swimsuit and we're pinning it on our summer mood board

Bollywood celebrities are adept at remaining chic and cool throughout sweltering summer months. Alaya F is among many of our favorite actresses who is trading her cumbersome clothes for something comfortable and lighter. The actress is all about breezy, carefree, summertime ensembles like swimwear, shorts, and maxi dresses this season.

Alaya F has always given us major summer style goals with her skirts, tops, or separates and her most recent swimwear is definitely going directly into our shopping basket. Let’s take a closer look at Alaya’s latest swimsuit pictures which may give you cues for your next pool party.

Alaya F’s latest swimsuit look

Alaya F recently turned heads with a stunning choice of swimwear. The U-Turn actress wore a beautiful white swimsuit that looked both elegant and trendy for the season. Her swimsuit comes with slip-on closure which means it is easy to wear without any complicated fastenings.

The swimsuit comes with plunging neckline adding a bold and fashionable element and halter neckline which means the straps wrap around her neck, leaving her shoulders bare. The backless style adds an extra touch of glamor showing her back beautifully. The swimsuit fits her body perfectly and also highlights her slender frame.

Alaya’s white swimsuit is perfect for those sweltering summer days. It’s the perfect summer essential, whether you are swimming in the ocean or just relaxing by the pool. These swimsuits can also be worn in hot tubs, jacuzzis, and spa settings where water-based treatments are offered.

Alaya F’s accessories and glam

The Srikanth actress wore understated yet sophisticated accessories to finish her ensemble. She had on a sleek timepiece and stacked bracelets made of silver. Her only accessories were these, yet they gave the ensemble the perfect amount of glitter.

Alaya’s make-up looked stunning and perfectly complemented her beachwear attire. She wore glossy lipstick that made her lips shine. The actress wore nude eyeshadow which gave her attire a natural look. Her lashes appeared thick and lengthy due to mascara. Her face was exquisitely framed by her perfectly arched eyebrows. And, she gave her cheeks a healthy, rosy shine by adding a bit of blush.

Alaya F is teaching us how to stay cool as the summer heat builds. If we scroll through her Instagram feed, it’s evident that her favorite picks for the season include stylish bikinis, smart shorts and maxi outfits. Thus, if you're searching for summertime style ideas, simply follow Alaya F’s lead and rock the carefree, breezy appearance!

