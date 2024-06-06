Alaya F makes best of her summer days in grey tank top and denim jeans paired with Louis Vuitton bag

Summer is for fun in the sun, and dressing comfortably is key to enjoying the warm weather. One of the best choices for summer is tank tops. Tank tops are mostly sleeveless with less fabric covering your body, making hot days more bearable and also affordable. In summer, tank tops also take a spot in the wardrobes of Bollywood celebrities, and one such celeb is Alaya F.

Known for her trendy and edgy fashion choices, the Srikanth actress often makes headlines with her off-duty looks. While she loves experimenting with corsets, skirt sets, and joggers, tank tops remain her go-to choice. She was once again spotted wearing a tank top on a hot, busy summer day. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit that might help you in styling tank tops.

Alaya F’s tank top look

Alaya was spotted in the city wearing a grey sleeveless tank top with a square neckline, which she tucked neatly into her denim jeans. Her outfit is a perfect example of how to achieve effortless style and is also a great choice for a summer day in the city. This outfit is easy to wear for a day of sightseeing or a flight. Comfort is key when travelling, and this outfit provides just that.

You can add that finishing touch to your outfit by complementing it with a denim jacket or a lightweight cardigan, either of which can be thrown on for a bit more warmth or when transitioning into the evening. If you want an elegant look, add a fitted blazer for a more casual work setting or dinner out.

Alaya F’s accessories and glam

Stylish accessories were chosen by Alaya F. She wore her outfit with white sneakers and a black Louis Vuitton purse which added a touch of luxury.

For make-up, the U-turn actress opted for a simple and natural look, featuring a nude base, nude lips, straight hair, moisturised skin, and defined brows. Her accessories highlighted her elegant yet chic casual style.

To sum up, Alaya F’s cool outfit is incredibly versatile and can be styled in various ways to suit different occasions.

By choosing the right accessories and layering pieces, you can take this look from casual to polished in an instant. You can also give tank tops a try and enjoy the comfort and style it offers!

