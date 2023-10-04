Alaya F ROCKS in body-hugging corset with plunging neckline, chic skinny jeans, and Rs. 81,000 Gucci bag

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood’s young and talented actresses seem to be slowly taking over the crowns from the older divas. Alaya F is one of these Gen-Z divas and she undoubtedly knows how to make heads turn with her indescribably perfect fashion choices. Recently, the talented Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress graced the premiere of Thank You For Coming with a look that exuded elegance and confidence. The stylish model’s choice of attire left everyone in awe.

So, without any further ado, why don’t we take a closer look at her stunning outfit and the statement accessory that completed her STYLISH ensemble? Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

Alaya F looked extremely stylish in an all-black ensemble with classy accessories

The talented Freddy actress’ fashion choices have always been on point, and this premiere night was no exception. She opted for a sleeveless black corset with a daring plunging neckline, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. The corset hugged her figure in all the right places, accentuating her curves and exuding a sassy yet sophisticated vibe which helped the talented diva flaunt her well-toned body. Complementing this corset, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress chose to wear chic black skinny jeans that added a modern twist to her classic black outfit. The combination of the corset and jeans created a perfect balance between sensuality and elegance, making it a winning choice for the red carpet. We love how effortlessly sassy the diva looks, don’t you?

The U-Turn actress chose to complete her outfit with exceptionally stylish light beige strappy stiletto heels. However, What truly took the Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress’ ensemble to the next level was her choice of accessories. The diva carried the Gucci Horsebit 1955 chain wallet, a statement piece from the renowned Italian fashion house. This bag is a true masterpiece, defined by its double ring and bar design, folded snap-closure shape, and detachable chain. Crafted in monogram canvas with white leather details, it’s a true testament to luxury and style. However, luxury often comes at a price, and in this case, it’s a hefty one as it came with an extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 81,032. While it may not be accessible to everyone, it for sure, added a touch of opulence to the classy actress’ look.

Even the SRI actress’ hair and makeup were on fleek. She opted to leave her hair open and styled it into a sleek and straight look that framed her face beautifully. Meanwhile, her makeup look, with mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy peaches-brown lip color, totally compliments her outfit. In fact, it’s quite safe to say that the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress’ outfit was a masterclass in effortless elegance and style. She continues to be a fashion icon for the younger generation, inspiring them with her impeccable taste and confidence. We love this!

Advertisement

She is indeed one of Bollywood’s most stylish Gen-Z divas. We can’t wait to see what fashion surprises she has in store for us next, can you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section now!

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy’s beautiful Rs. 61,000 sunflower-laden off-white georgette saree is every ethnic lover’s dream