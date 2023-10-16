Alaya F ROCKS in sultry halter-neck crop top with matching leather pants and formal blazer

The outstanding Gen-Z actress Alaya F has long been recognized for her exquisite fashion sense. Her style has matured and thoroughly captivated the eye of fashion fans since her debut in the movie Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. Alaya left everyone speechless in a recent Instagram image, looking very lovely in a black dress. Her outfit reflected her bright and bold attitude. The black suit emphasized her body well, while the delicate accents offered a sense of elegance. So, if you're searching for some fashion inspiration, check out Alaya F's Instagram. Let's decode her look.

Alaya F in stunning black top, pants and blazer

Alaya F wore a fashionable halter neck shirt at her most recent fashion outing. The gold-tone metal alphabet C affixed to this top made it even more exceptional, providing a touch of beauty and individuality. This crop top by Cultnaked is made of elastic nylon yarn and is not only attractive but also pleasant to wear. With its slick design and attention to detail, it's no surprise that this top costs Rs. 17,482.

Alaya F finished off her amazing outfit by pairing the halter neck top with a pair of high-waisted slacks, giving us major co-ord goals. These trousers are not only fashionable but also eco-friendly due to their usage of vegan leather. Cultnaked, recognized for its exquisite designs, is the brand of these fantastic trousers as well as the crop top. With a price tag of Rs. 24,142, these trousers are well worth the money, providing the ideal balance of style and sustainability.

Alaya F topped off her black attire with a gorgeous shawl lapel collared jacket, adding another degree of elegance. This addition not only improved the overall look but also made us want to reproduce this magnificent ensemble for our next excursion. The black color scheme emanated elegance and timelessness, making it an adaptable choice for any event. The creative combination of Sheefa Gilani and Janhvi Khatwani, who masterfully put together this ensemble, deserves credit for this excellent style.

Hair, makeup, and accessories

Alaya F's attention to detail extended to her accessories and cosmetics, which completed her stunning ensemble. She Ela Jewel's golden molten hoops graced her ears, providing a touch of beauty and elegance to her attire. Sourav Roy masterfully fashioned her hair into a twisted braid, giving her a sleek and sophisticated look. Riddhima Sharma did Alaya's makeup, producing a gorgeous look that emphasized her beauty. Alaya's eyes sparkled with thick mascara, while a matte finish of makeup and bright red lipstick provided drama and confidence.

