Alaya F serves sass in chic outfit with figure-hugging corset jumpsuit, silver heels and matching accessories

Bollywood’s up-and-coming Gen-Z actresses have been taking over the industry, slowly and steadily. This is especially true when it comes to the world of fashion. After all, these divas have been nailing all the latest trends while serving one fierce fashion look after the other. One of these incredible fashionistas is Pooja Bedi’s beautiful daughter, Alaya F. The talented Freddy actress is known for her ability to look exceptional in everything that she wears. This ended up being especially true for her latest all-black outfit with dreamy silver heels and seriously classy accessories.

Why don’t we delve in and take a closer look at the divine diva’s black outfit and find out how she was able to own it like no other? Let’s dive right in.

Alaya F looked party-ready in a super stylish black ensemble

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress chose to wear an all-black outfit from Self-Cntrd with their Lola 2.0 jumpsuit worth Rs. 12,500. This jumpsuit featured a body-hugging black sleeveless corset with a plunging neckline and a tie-up in the front. This beyond-classy piece, inspired by the Victorian era, perfectly hugged all the talented actresses’ enviable curves. The classy diva’s black flared floor-length pants with wide legs added a touch of sophistication to the overall look. Crafted from a flattering and stretchable bandage fabric, this suit not only felt luxurious but also acted as shape-wear, ensuring a flawless, slim-fit appearance. The diva’s style game is totally on point, wouldn’t you agree?

The U-Turn actress made the wise decision to complete her outfit with the silver metallic platform sandals from Charles and Keith, with tall chunky block heels. Her classy peep-toed sandals are worth Rs. 12,999. But she didn’t stop there. The talented diva also chose to accessorize her outfit with a layered stylish silver choker-like necklace and a matching bracelet from Mozaati, the luxurious hole of handcrafted elegance. Don’t they suit her outfit like a charm? We’re totally obsessed.

Meanwhile, the stylish Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress further chose to leave her hair open, styled in waves that beautifully cascade down her shoulders. On the other hand, the amazing diva’s glammed-up makeup look, with shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, rouge on her cheeks, the perfect contour, and of course, a spectacular glossy nude lipstick elevated her entire exquisite ensemble. We’re undoubtedly in love. It’s quite safe to say that, the SRI actress’ outfit is a party-ready masterpiece that showcases her innate fashion sense and impeccable style.

With a combination of a Victorian-inspired jumpsuit, statement accessories, and flawless makeup, she undoubtedly serves sass and sophistication, making this ensemble a must-have for your night-out adventures. Do you agree? Are you feeling inspired to go and shop the day away? Share your thoughts with us through the comments section below.

