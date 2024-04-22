If you’re not actively following Alaya F’s fashion game for fresh fashion inspiration then, you’re genuinely missing out. The diva is one of the most trendy Gen-Z actresses in Bollywood who constantly serves fashion perfection with the most exciting styles and designs. Her summer-friendly outfits have been making us gasp, and we’re obsessed with her fashion finesse.

Keeping up with this reputation, Alaya F wore a fabulous co-ord set in beautiful shades of pink, and we totally loved it. So, why don’t we zoom in and have a proper and more detailed glance at the Srikanth actress’ fiery fashion statement?

Alaya F’s OOTD in a fabulous fusional fashion pick

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress, known for her incomparably chic and classy ensembles, slayed it with her sassy OOTD recently. It featured a stylish printed co-ord set with a fusional touch. The bralette-like structured crop top with a deep and plunging neckline, broad straps, and a wavy white design was a work of art. It helped the diva flaunt her enviable curves. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Furthermore, the Freddy actress’ outfit featured matching floor-length printed pants in a similar print. These high-waisted pants had a rather comfortable and classy look with a wide-legged silhouette and flared edges.

Advertisement

She also layered the co-ord set with a similar print floor-length sheer full-sleeved jacket featuring an oversized and flowy silhouette. This easy-breezy jacket looked just great with the co-ord set and elevated the whole ensemble to sheer perfection.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress also rolled the sleeves up to give her ensemble a laid-back appeal. This classy outfit is a total must-have for summer celebrations, and we’re taking notes.

Alaya F’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle picks were also on fleek:

Alaya completed her sassy and fusional ensemble with metallic heels. These sandals gave her OOTD, a rather harmonious appeal. She also added matching minimalistic shimmery earrings and cocktail rings that accentuated the whole look’s vibe. These choices subtly elevated the whole outfit without actually stealing focus from it. The bold decision paid off as the focus remained fixated on her well-deserving outfit.

Alaya opted for a sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle parting for this look. This effortlessly manageable pick looked just awesome with the whole outfit, allowing her luscious locks to cascade freely. It added to the easy-breezy vibe while making sure that her face was visible.

Last but not least, even Alaya’s flawless makeup look with a matte base, subtle pink eyeshadow, a touch of blush, and glossy pink lipstick, was perfect. We loved the fact that this look took the minimalistic approach, proving that less can indeed be more.

What did you think of Alaya F’s pink outfit? Share your thoughts and opinions with us below!

ALSO READ: Bollywood couple style: 3 times Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal turned heads in coordinated outfits