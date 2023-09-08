Alaya F showcases the power of accessories by upgrading her look with Rs. 2.58 lacs crystal-studded Prada bag

In the ever-dynamic and glamour-laden world of fashion and entertainment where trends are but, just passing ships, it takes someone truly exceptional to make a lasting statement. Alaya F happens to be one such rising star. She is known for her dynamic style and modernistic statements and recently demonstrated her supremacy in the same realm by effortlessly elevating a seemingly basic outfit. With her bold choices always at the forefront, she turned heads when she stepped out with a Rs. 2.58 lakh crystal-studded Prada bag and fabulous shoes.

Why don’t we dive right in as we take you up, close, and personal with her recent outfit to delve into her chic ensemble and discover the art of accessorizing with finesse? Let's dive right in.

Alaya F looked beyond incredible in a black crop top with denims

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress made a case for effortless basic wear in a stylish black sleeveless halter-neck crop top. This backless and fitted crop top helped her flaunt the tattoos on her back, along with an undeniably toned figure. The talented diva paired this top with timeless light blue denim jeans which had a wide-legged and comfortable fit, plenty of convenient pockets, and a printed waistband. This outfit proved that even basic wear can look amazing, if and when you make the effort to pair it well, don’t you agree? However, the focus points of this outfit weren’t the clothes but her accessories.

The Freddy actress completed this outfit with the white sneakers by Stella McCartney featuring a platform heel, lace-up closure, padded collar, webbing trim in burgundy and blue at the heel, and a classy faux leather lining. This classy shoe is approximately worth a whopping Rs. 63,612. The gorgeous diva further chose to pick the incomparable Prada re-edition 2005 satin bag with crystals worth Rs. 2,58,538 approximately. This bag is the reinterpretation of a vintage Prada piece. The iconic piece is characterized by the all-over crystal embellishment that gives it a precious allure. It also comes with a coordinated pouch that hooks to the strap and can be worn in different ways thanks to the adjustable woven tape shoulder strap and chain handle.

The beautiful U-Turn actress also chose to wear a simple Gen-Z-approved small hooped earring with a droplet, to add a delicate appeal to her outfit as well. Moreover, the SRI actress also made the bold choice to go for a subtle, natural-looking makeup look with just a highlighter, blush, and some lip gloss, to flaunt her natural beauty. In fact, even her hair was tied up in an easy and messy bun, to add to her effortlessly stylish outfit.

It’s quite safe to say that the Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress has undoubtedly showcased the power of accessories and proved that with the right accessories, you can legit win the world. So, what did you think of the talented Gen-Z actress’ outfit? Share your thoughts with us below, through the comments section.

