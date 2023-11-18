Alaya F shows how to make an unforgettable monochromatic statement in black and white work-to-party attire

Alaya F, the dynamic daughter of Pooja Bedi, recently captivated audiences with a striking black and white ensemble that seamlessly transitioned from day to evening wear. We're still gasping and gushing. In this fashion-forward display, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress showcased her style prowess. She donned a pristine white tube top exuding undeniable charm, paired elegantly with flared black pants, achieving a harmonious monochromatic contrast. Undoubtedly, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress stands out as one of Bollywood's coolest Gen-Z fashionistas.

Without any further ado, let's take a closer look at the young actress's stunning black and white outfit with the minimalistic accessories that completed her ensemble. We're totally in love!

Alaya F's incredible monochromatic look

Alaya F recently set the internet ablaze in a fabulous black and white outfit. This stylish ensemble featured an incredibly pristine white-colored tube-top-like crop top with an off-shoulder neckline, adding a modern and undeniably fashionable feel to her entire outfit. The sleek and fitted top had a professional collar and lapel-like neckline, which totally suited her like a charm. The fabulous top also hugged her curves to sheer perfection and helped the diva flaunt her well-toned body by visibly accentuating her curves.

The Freddy actress chose to pair this with formal and stylish flared black pants with a straight and comfortable wide-legged fit that gave her outfit a contrasting monochromatic appeal. She completed her fashion-forward ensemble with black glossy block-heeled sandals, giving her fashionable outfit an overall harmonious and elegant appeal. The Snow White and the Satan Dwarves actress chose to take a minimalistic route to accessorize with medium-sized gold hoops from I Blame Beads and matching statement gold rings from Paroma Popat to complement her impeccable classy ensemble. We're totally obsessed with all of her choices.

Alaya F's top-notch hair and makeup game

Alaya F's hair and makeup were on fleek. She left her dark tresses open and styled them into loose waves that framed her face while beautifully cascading down her back. On the other hand, her makeup look, with mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy nude-colored lip color, totally complimented her outfit. In fact, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress' outfit was a masterclass in effortless elegance with a side of sheer sass, poise, and confidence. We can't stop swooning over this one!

It's safe to say that Alaya F is indeed one of Bollywood's most stylish and talented Gen-Z actresses. We can't wait to see what she has in store for us next, can you? What did you think of her monochromatic outfit? Go ahead and share your thoughts with us in the comments section now.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor to Kajol Devgan: 6 times B-town divas elevated their fits with chunky necklaces