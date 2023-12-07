Alaya F shows how to style black organza saree the Gen-Z way with sheer corset-like blouse this wedding season

Alaya F recently captivated social media with her captivating interpretation of styling a black organza saree. The young actress demonstrated an enticing fusion of tradition and modernity, captivating her audience with a handwoven charcoal black organza saree paired with a sheer blouse that resembled a corset and was embellished with pearls. Priced at an affordable Rs. 14,975, this Ekaya Banaras creation not only graced the pretty diva's elegant frame but also easily transitioned from daily wear to a striking ensemble, making it a flexible option for the coming wedding season.

So, what are we holding out for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the classy actress Alaya F’s contemporary ethnic ensemble to understand how she was able to style her ensemble with her modern Gen-Z flair and set social media ablaze. Are you ready? Let’s get right to it.

Alaya F looked spellbindingly gorgeous in a dark black saree

The beautiful Freddy actress recently took social media by storm as she posted photos of herself from a photoshoot in which she was wearing a gorgeous black saree that has us obsessed. The handwoven charcoal black organza saree from Ekaya Banaras is relatively affordable and worth Rs. 14,975. The saree has pearls encrusted on its corset-like sheer, body-hugging one-shoulder off blouse and pallu. This easy to drape, transeasonal saree in charcoal black can seamlessly flow from your everyday outfitting to evenings of celebration across the wedding season. The diva draped it well and showed how to make the classy ensemble work for good. This piece can easily turn into a striking ensemble that commands attention with just the right accessories, and her pictures stand as proof.

The classy Jawaani Jaaneman actress chose to complete her elegant and contemporary ethnic ensemble with shiny crystal-encrusted pencil heels that gave her ensemble a harmonious appeal. The Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress further chose to accentuate her saree the oh-so-glam way with shiny silver crystal droplet earrings, a matching layered bracelet, a matching elegant watch, and rings from none other than Swarovski India. Meanwhile, the beautiful U-Turn actress also chose to tie her hair up and style it into a sleek and neat bun with a middle parting, and this gave her look a classy push. We’re legit obsessed with her choices; they look beyond perfect. We’re totally in love!

Alaya F’s makeup look with literally a divine and elevated her look

On the other hand, the divine and talented actress’ makeup game was also visibly on point. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress further chose to go for a very classy yet subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, pink eyeshadow to highlight the eyes, blush-laden cheeks, the perfect contour, and the classiest shade of nude-colored lipstick, to not only complement but also elevate the SRI actress’ entire look. It is safe to say that her elegant beauty selections and attire have us very infatuated, do not they?

In fact, in every detail, Alaya F has proven herself a trendsetter, leaving us genuinely enamored with her chic and timeless choices that elevate the essence of contemporary ethnic wear. Don’t you agree? What did you think of her classy ethnic ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this for your next celebration? Please go ahead and comment below to share your thoughts and opinions on the diva’s elegant look right away.

