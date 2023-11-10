Alaya F stuns in black lehenga paired with strapless bustier, an eye-catching cocktail look

Alaya F, the lovely Gen-Z diva, slays every outfit she wears. If there's one thing her Instagram photos make clear, it's her love of lehengas. When it comes to traditional attire, Alaya always chooses mesmerizing lehenga outfits that never fail to stun.

Not to mention the U-Turn actress’ daring fashion choices, such as pairing her lehengas with sexy bustiers to lend a hint of sensuality to her attire. She recently delighted her followers with stunning photos of herself in a stunning black lehenga ensemble. It was impossible to resist the blend of elegance and charm.

So, fashionistas, keep an eye out as we reveal the secrets behind Alaya F's latest fashion choice.

Alaya F’s strapless bustier with black lehenga exudes elegance

When it comes to wearing black, the Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat fame understands how to make a statement. She recently stunned us with her black lehenga ensemble. Her bustier had a deep plunging sweetheart neckline, which added a touch of intrigue to her outfit. The strapless bustier featured not just black fringes at the hem but also a gorgeous sequined surface adornment for a touch of glitz. This combination was a great stunner when paired with a black lehenga with tonnes of flair. The lehenga itself was decorated with sparkly embellishments that caught the light as she walked. Abstract lines with bright thread work were painstakingly done to offer an extra splash of color. This gorgeous lehenga ensemble was created by the renowned designer duo, Shivan and Narresh.

The minimalist accessory and gorgeous makeup for this look

Let's take a look at the accessories that completed the Freddy star’s gorgeous outfit. While some may argue that dangling earrings or anything more eye-catching are more appropriate, Alaya chose a basic yet attractive option. Her ears were decorated with stunning silver stud earrings, which lent a sophisticated touch to her suit. Although we might have anticipated more accessories, there's no doubting that Alaya looked lovely. It's worth noting that the complete ensemble was expertly styled by Sheefa J Gilani and Janhvi Khatwani. They ensured that Alaya F oozed beauty and elegance from head to toe with their exquisite choice and competence.

Let us now discuss the stunning makeup that suited the Jawaani Jaaneman actress’ overall look. Her makeup artist, Divya Arth Shetty, did a fantastic job of enhancing her inherent beauty. Alaya's eyes were embellished with a dark eyeshadow base, giving her eyes a mesmerizing depth. Her brows were flawlessly filled up to complete her eye appearance, framing her face with precision. But it was her lipstick that stole the show, a vivid hue of orange that brought a flash of color and liveliness to her attire. Moving on to her hair, Madhav Trehan, a brilliant hairdresser, fashioned Alaya's locks into delicate curls with a sophisticated side parting that emanated elegance. Alaya's entire beauty was greatly enhanced by the combination of immaculate makeup and superb hairstyling.

We'd love to know what you think of Alaya F's amazing black lehenga costume! Did it capture your attention and leave you speechless? Share your thoughts in the comments area below, and let us know whether you enjoyed her outfit.

