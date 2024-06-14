Alaya F takes minimalism to the next level in a flattering black off-shoulder jumpsuit

Alaya F, the gen-z diva has left us awestruck yet again with her exceptional fashion game. This Shrikant fame young beauty is known to serve impeccable looks that are not just trendy, but are also inspo-worthy. If you scroll through her social media, you will notice that Alaya certain resonates with “less is more” style.

Often spotted in black, this gorgeous actress never fails to make us drool over her choice of dressing. Alaya was recently spotted at the red-carpet premiere of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie Chandu Champion. Restoring our faith in minimal fashion, Alaya opted for a monotone jumpsuit that was equal parts sultry and chic.

Alaya F slays in a monotone jumpsuit for the screening night of Chandu Champion

The Freedy actress was spotted arriving at the red carpet screening of Chandu Champion in Mumbai last night. The event was a glamorous affair, with a plethora of Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Amidst all, Alaya F’s uber-chic style caught our attention.

Blessing every minimalistic fashion lover’s sore eye with a look so stylish, this amazing young actress dolled up in a black monotone jumpsuit. Perfect for a movie screening, chic yet comfy; isn’t it?

Alaya opted for a minimal black jumpsuit from the shelves of a brand Self-Cntrd. The outfit not only oozed a luxurious feel, thanks to its flattering silhouette but also accentuated the diva’s curves. With a contoured clenching fit, the jumpsuit had unique front and back detailing with adjustable lace tie-ups to sartor the corset for a seamless finish.

Advertisement

It also featured a sweetheart neckline and wide-legged bottom that elevated Alaya’s style and made sure she stayed in the limelight. This fashion piece comes with a price tag of INR 12,500.

Maintaining her minimal fashion game, she kept it simple with just a hoop earring and a pair of black pumps for footwear. And, for her glam, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress opted a dewy makeup with hints of blush to achieve the flushed cheeks look, tons of mascara on her lashes, and a nude brown lip gloss that tied the look together.

Alaya F makes black look captivating each time she opts for it

It is not the first time that Alaya F has stunned us in a black ensemble. Just not that long ago, this fashionista turned up the heat in a backless blazer set. The Jawaani Jaaneman wore this custom-made outfit from designer Nikhil Thampi and exuded boss babe vibes.

Advertisement

Styled By Sheefa Gilani, Alaya looked bold and stylish. The ensemble comprised a backless full-sleeved blazer with a gold chain embellishment at the back. This three-quarter-sleeved blazer featured gold buttons on the side pockets. Alaya teamed the blazer with a pair of wide-leg pants and looked absolutely edgy.

For glam, she opted for shimmery makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes, contoured cheeks, and nude lip color. She styled her tresses in a messy ponytail to complete her look.

What do you think of Alaya F’s “less is more” style statement? Comment down below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar stuns in glitter-dripping LBD worth Rs 94,000 at Ananat Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Italian pre-wedding bash