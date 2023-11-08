Alaya F teams her embellished Diwali party lehenga with a sultry bralette and ruffled dupatta

Alaya F is a rising Gen-Z diva. As the festive season takes over, the glamour quotient in Bollywood soars to new heights, especially during the grand Diwali celebrations. Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party in 2023 was a spectacle of glitz and glamour. The stylish Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was in attendance and her choice of outfit for the evening was nothing short of a masterpiece that combined tradition, elegance, and sultriness in one breathtaking ensemble, and we’re totally in love with her elegant ethnic ensemble.

Alaya F, the talented Gen-Z diva, totally lit up the party with her incomparable ivory ensemble, and we’re absolutely obsessed. Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at her beautiful ethnic, shimmery, and elegant ivory lehenga set.

Alaya F looked beyond classy in an embellished all-ivory ethnic affair

The Jawaani Janeeman actress graced the occasion in an all-ivory outfit that left everyone in awe. Her attire featured a dazzling, heavily embroidered lehenga skirt, adorned with intricate floral patterns that flowed gracefully to the floor. What made this ensemble truly distinctive was the daring yet elegant sculpted sheer bralette. With silver embroidery and a deep V-shaped neckline, it added a touch of sultriness to the overall look. The Freddy fame’s ensemble was elevated further by a matching sheer netted frilly and ruffled dupatta. This element not only enhanced the allure of the outfit but also allowed the diva to flaunt her well-toned waist and curves.

To complete her ensemble, the U-Turn actress opted for matching heels that seamlessly blended with the ivory attire. She accessorized silver blingy statement jewelry, including traditional dangling earrings and diamond-crusted rings. These accessories added a shimmering accent that perfectly complemented her outfit. She decided to keep her hair open, styled into elegant, wavy locks that cascaded gracefully down her back. This hairstyle added a touch of romanticism to her look, making her stand out in the crowd.

Alaya F’s perfect makeup look truly radiated glamour and beauty

As regards makeup, the gorgeous Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress opted for a dewy look that exuded sheer glamour. Her mascara-laden eyelashes, well-shaped eyebrows, shimmery yet subtle eyeshadow, blush-laden cheeks, and strategically placed highlighter enhanced the overall shine and sparkle of her ensemble. The final touch was a nude-colored glossy lipstick that emphasized her natural beauty. The Gen-Z star kid’s impeccable fashion sense and impeccable styling choices truly left everyone in love with her look. Her appearance at this star-studded Diwali celebration serves as a testament to the evolving trends in Bollywood fashion, where the old seamlessly blends with the new, and elegance meets sultriness, making for a truly unforgettable sartorial experience.

With her dazzling all-ivory ensemble, sultry bralette, and meticulous attention to detail, the actress exuded elegance, tradition, and glamour in equal measure, don’t you agree? What did you think of her ensemble? Go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

