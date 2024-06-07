Alaya F's purple lehenga is a fresh break from the typical red colour that will make you stand out at weddings

Hey there! It’s time of the year again when love dwells in the air, the wedding bells are ringing and parties are anticipated. Whether you’re about to host a wedding for your loved one or you are planning for your d-day, Alaya F has you covered. The actress surely is the one who saves the day as far as fashion and style are concerned in regards to weddings!

If you take a closer look at Alaya F’s Instagram, she has become a go-to source for all things sexy and also all things wedding-related. So, if you're in need of some wedding inspo, take a look at her latest look which might get things sorted for you.

Alaya F’s latest look in a stunning purple lehenga

If you are tired of the usual reds dominating the fashion scene, Alaya F’s purple lehenga might be the fresh air you need. Sheefa Gillani, her stylist, shared Alaya’s pictures on her feed in purple lehenga coming from Disha Patil couture, and let’s just say that she looks absolutely breathtaking.

Her lehenga featured a purple bralette which was undoubtedly the star of the show. The bralette featured a plunging neckline with wide straps. But what truly set it apart was a hint of gold that adorned the bralette, adding a touch of opulence. Moreover, the intricate herringbone pattern added depth and texture, making it a true work of art.

But wait, there’s more to it! Alaya didn’t stop there. She paired the bralette with a matching purple flared skirt that boasted similar patterns and hints of gold creating a cohesive look from head to toe. This combination is worth bookmarking and is sure to steal the spotlight.

Alaya F’s accessories and glam

Complementing her stunning purple lehenga, the actress opted for silver shoulder dusters and a bangle. But it doesn’t stop there- her make-up was equally spot on! Alaya went for a blend of purple and silver eyeshadow, drawing focus towards her eyes.

A sleek winged eyeliner added a touch of drama, while the pretty pink added a pop of colour. With blushed cheeks and highlighter, she achieved a flawless complexion.

Coming to her hair, the actress opted for a sleek side-parted hairstyle that perfectly framed her face and finished her look.

So, if you are ready to say ‘I DO’ in style, let Alaya F be your guide. Take a page out of Alaya F’s book and embrace the beauty of purple. With the right accessories, makeup, and hair, you'll be sure to turn heads and make a lasting impression wherever you go.

