Alaya F's satin skirt and silver bralette top ensemble is a tailored pick for dancing the night away at cocktail parties

Wedding season is almost here and it is time for celebration and joy but they can also be long and tiring. Everyone wants to look great while staying comfortable. And, this is why, opting for fuss-free attire that allows you to enjoy every moment is key. If you are on the hunt for a similar outfit, Alaya F’s latest look might be just what you need.

Let’s just break the Freddy actor’s latest outfit for you which might make you look your best without any hassle.

Alaya F’s latest look

Alaya F recently wowed everyone with chic and trendy outfits coming from the shelves of Label Prerna Mehra. Her outfit consisted of a beautiful ankle-length skirt, draped perfectly and pleated perfectly in the front, making it a great choice for various occasions and ideal for dancing. The elegant skirt perfectly complemented her frame and added a touch of grace.

To complete her outfit, the U-turn actress paired the skirt with a stylish bralette top. The top featured a square neckline and sleek straps, giving it a trendy vibe.

What really stood out was the silver embellished work all over the bralette, adding a touch of sparkle and glamour without making it too flashy. Her co-ord set comes with a price tag of Rs.32,500.

Alaya’s outfit is perfect to show off your stylish side at an engagement party and it is also a fun look for cocktail and reception parties. The light colour and comfortable style make it ideal for outdoor or daytime weddings.

Alaya’s accessories and glam

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress kept her accessories minimal, wearing a sleek necklace that added a subtle elegance without overpowering the outfit. Her make-up was equally on point. She chose a glossy lipstick that highlighted lips and her cheeks were flushed which gave her face a fresh look. For her eyes, she opted for a nude eyeshadow and a sweep of kohl which made her eyes stand out and her brows were also perfectly arched. To complete her look the actress styled her hair in soft waves.

For anyone who is planning to attend a wedding this wedding season, this outfit that Alaya F recently wore is perfect for you. This is comfortable, easy to wear, and so chic, perfect for all the moments of the celebration.

So, take a cue from Alaya and get ready to dazzle at the next wedding you attend!

