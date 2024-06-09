Alia Bhatt's fashion prowess shines once more in a captivating Sabyasachi pantsuit. The Bollywood A-lister, known for her ability to blend modern and traditional elements to rock in fusion wear, recently donned a show-stopping ensemble from Sabyasachi’s latest collection. This unique pantsuit is sure to be a conversation starter with the killer combination of Bhatt's impeccable fashion sense and Sabyasachi's beyond-innovative design.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Alia Bhatt’s stylish neutral-colored ensemble to better understand the RRR actress’ unique and trend-worthy sense of style?

Alia Bhatt looks fabulous in a modern floral ensemble

The Heart of Stone always knows just how to serve fashion fabulousness with the most unexpected style statements, and her latest look literally blew our minds. The classy pantsuit was the perfect blend of modernity with a touch of traditional allure.

In fact, it also made a major case for the importance of sustainability. The outfit was crafted solely out of Japanese cotton, Indian silks, and recycled nylon but with the unexpected twist of hand-washed denim, and more. Isn’t that super extravagant and responsible?

The classy pantsuit, which was, of course, created by none other than Bollywood’s favorite fashion maven, Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself, was a beautiful work of art. The whole piece was thoroughly laden with artisanal heritage embroideries and luxurious original prints by the creative genius himself.

The light floral work literally glowed with the neutral base. The whole piece worked extremely well with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress’ complexion and her slender frame. The bralette not only gave a modern touch to fit, but it also helped the diva flaunt her curves, and we’re taking notes.

The alluring bralette was layered with a stylish blazer, which was left open. The intricate embroidery in the blazer with delicate work at the piece’s edges has rendered us speechless. The full-sleeved blazer also had a slightly oversized silhouette that made it comfortable as well as classy.

This was paired with floor-length and high-waisted matching pants with an equally comfortable silhouette. We are head-over-heels in love with the diva’s outfit.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories and glam choices

With subtle yet impactful makeup and minimalist accessories, Alia let her outfit take center stage. The Kapoor and Sons actress opted for a subtle pink lip oil on her lips adding a hint of color to her flawless complexion. A soft blush on her cheeks and a swipe of eyeshadow on her eyelids accentuated her look, adding a healthy glow.

Alia’s pretty hair was left open, styled into a naturally wavy look with a side parting. This added a touch of softness to her look while allowing for her luscious locks to cascade freely. It also framed her face to sheer perfection.

In terms of accessories, Bhatt kept it simple yet chic, opting for a layered gold necklace and pretty rings, designed by none other than Sabyasachi himself. She also added a matching off-white belt with a matching gold buckle to elevate and complete the whole look.

These picks successfully elevated the outfit without actually taking away attention. They gave an edgy vibe to the classy fit. With this look, the diva proved that she could carry anything to perfection, inspiring fashionistas around the globe.

But, what do you think of Alia Bhatt’s look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

