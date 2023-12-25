Alia Bhatt adds floral vibe to her black mini dress for Christmas brunch; Check out its price

Alia Bhatt, the lovely diva who constantly manages to amaze with her fashion choices, is now ruling the Bollywood fashion scene. She was spotted visiting the late Shashi Kapoor's Christmas dinner recently, joined by her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their cute daughter Raha.

Alia Bhatt's dress for the event was beyond all expectations stunning. She chose a stunning little outfit that displayed her amazing sense of taste. The outfit emphasized her shape and offered a glamorous touch to the celebratory gathering. So let's go deeper and find out from where the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress got her attire.

Alia Bhatt’s gorgeous black mini dress featuring floral print

Alia Bhatt was looking amazing in a magnificent floral patterned outfit at Kapoor's brunch. With one bell sleeve on a single side and a sleeveless style with shoulder tie-up details on the other, the outfit was a combination of modern and classy. The black dress was embellished with a gorgeous red roses floral design, which added a feminine touch to the entire look.

What's more, fashionistas can easily replicate this stunning style without blowing their wallets. The outfit can be bought from the brand Summer Somewhere for the reasonable price of Rs. 6,590. So, if you want to unleash your inner Alia Bhatt and create a stylish statement, this outfit is a must-have.

More about Alia Bhatt’s Christmas brunch look

The Heart of Stone diva wore a short dress that complimented her festive ensemble flawlessly. She donned her Christmas hairband, which she was spotted wearing a night prior to, this band added a festive touch.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star chose modest, thick golden hoops for her ears, which added a sleek and modern aspect to her look. To round off her look, she added a pair of eye-catching bright red pointed toe shoes to her accessories.

The RRR fame’s makeup was focused on achieving a natural glam look. She did nothing but smiled as the photographers flashed by, reflecting her contagious delight. Alia kept her cheeks flushed with a hint of rose color, giving her face a young radiance. She chose a delicate pink lipstick to compliment her inherent beauty, providing a subtle burst of color to her lips.

Her hairstyle was effortlessly beautiful, with her hair left open and brushed back with a trendy hairband. This basic yet exquisite hairdo matched her entire look well, enabling her stunning characteristics to take the forefront. The Darlings star’s natural glam makeup and loose hairstyle highlighted her innate beauty.

Ranbir Kapoor’s dapper style in gray jacket

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, looked smart in a stunning gray jacket at the Christmas brunch. His Greger suede gray jacket was stylish yet fashionable, with a traditional flap collar, full sleeves, and pockets. This beautiful garment cost RS. 25,500, demonstrating that Ranbir understands how to spend in great fashion.

Under the jacket, he wore a dark blue round neck shirt that went wonderfully with his entire outfit, which he teamed with matching blue trousers. The Brahmastra actor opted for a sophisticated pair of black eyeglasses with silver temple details to lend an aura of elegance to his look. He finished off his ensemble with slick black shoes that seamlessly pulled everything together.

Many celebrities have recently embraced the red rose flower pattern style, but Alia Bhatt took it to a whole different level. She totally nailed it! Needless to mention her equally attractive hubby also slayed his look. They aced their Christmas brunch look together, turning heads and dropping jaws.

The duo understands how to make a style statement. But, what are your thoughts? Did you like how they looked? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

